(Corrects stock symbol for U.S. Trust to reflect its ownership
by Bank of America Corp rather than Charles Schwab Corp)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, June 17 When Stephen Lovell used to
visit his grandparents as a kid, it was like entering the world
of Cole Porter or "The Great Gatsby."
People dressed in tuxedos and sipped cocktails. They owned
boats, airplanes, a hobby farm. Not to mention a lavish mansion
in Ontario, Canada, and a summer home in Southampton, New York.
He estimates that his grandfather, who founded the John
Forsyth Shirt Co, had a fortune of at least $70 million in
today's dollars. But through a combination of bad decisions, bad
luck, and alcohol dependency, the next generation squandered
that money.
"I think about it all the time," says Lovell, a financial
planner in Walnut Creek, California.
Indeed, 70 percent of wealthy families lose their wealth by
the second generation, and a stunning 90 percent by the third,
according to the Williams Group wealth consultancy.
U.S. Trust recently surveyed high-net-worth individuals with
more than $3 million in investable assets to find out how they
are preparing the next generation for handling significant
wealth.
"Looking at the numbers, 78 percent feel the next generation
is not financially responsible enough to handle inheritance,"
says Chris Heilmann, U.S. Trust's chief fiduciary executive.
And 64 percent admit they have disclosed little to nothing
about their wealth to their children.
The survey lists various reasons: People were taught not to
talk about money, they worry their children will become lazy and
entitled, and they fear the information will leak out.
When I asked financial planners why the wealthy are so poor
at passing along money smarts and why second- and
third-generation heirs turn out to be so ham-handed, the answers
were surprisingly frank.
A sampling: "Most of them have no clue as to the value of
money or how to handle it." "Generation Threes are usually
doomed." "It takes the average recipient of an inheritance 19
days until they buy a new car."
Yes, the statistics may be grim. But just because most
wealthy families see their fortunes evaporate within a couple of
generations does not mean yours will. Some strategies to avoid
it:
TALK EARLY AND OFTEN
You may think you are encouraging hard work by not
disclosing wealth to your kids, but that really just fosters
ignorance.
If you have just never talked about money, get over it, and
give your kids a crash course in financial literacy. Many
financial institutions, including U.S. Trust, offer
specialized learning materials and courses to get heirs up to
speed.
That goes for grandkids, too: Instill smart money lessons in
them, and you have pushed family wealth forward another 30 or 40
years.
DISCUSS THE WILL
If you are ready for true transparency, take it up a notch
and bring up the elephant in the room: the will.
"Parents and grandparents should communicate the whats and
whys of their will in a group setting, with all their children
present, long before the will is read," says David Mullins, a
planner in Richlands, Virginia.
That way, you can hash out any issues as a family
beforehand. It is better than after the fact, when the patriarch
or matriarch is not around to explain or make adjustments, and
things devolve into all-out legal war.
"Trust me, siblings will find out who got what," says
Mullins. "Without proper communication, this can destroy
families."
CREATE A ROADMAP
Almost one-quarter of baby boomers think their kids will not
be able to handle wealth properly until the ripe age of 40. And
almost half of wealthy individuals over 70 agree.
That is why you should give your heirs a financial roadmap
in the form of a family mission statement, advises U.S. Trust.
You can lay out what you expect in terms of spending, saving,
and giving back, as well as pass along strategies for building
wealth.
Stephen Lovell wishes his mother had that kind of roadmap.
"How did my mother blow it?" he says. "She just didn't know
any better. And now we all live with that regret, every day."
(Editing by Lauren Young and Lisa Von Ahn)