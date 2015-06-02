By Beth Pinsker
NEW YORK, June 2 There is one big advantage
23-year-old Clint Morrison has found joining his family's
business fresh upon graduating from Rider University: he has a
job, while most of his friends do not.
"They're all still sort of scrambling," Morrison says.
The Morrison family business, Benefit Design Specialists
Inc, administers employee benefit plans for small businesses and
is based in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Dad Tim employs not
only his youngest son, Clint, but also two older sons, ages 27
and 29, as well as his own sister, a sister-in-law, a cousin and
about 10 other non-related employees.
The key to a harmonious office with so many family members?
"You have to find a spot for them to be productive or they won't
make it in the family business," the patriarch says.
Here are some tips on joining the workforce - with your
relatives, according to family business experts:
START ELSEWHERE
There is no official tally of how many "& Sons" or "&
Daughters" are among the 28 million small businesses in the
United States, according to the Small Business Association.
Yet one of Clint Morrison's business professors advised him
not to start in the family business. The advice: go elsewhere
and garner some knowledge of the industry first. Given the state
of the job market and his family's specialty niche, Morrison
decided that was not feasible.
The strategy worked well for Laura Salpeter, who got a law
degree and then worked for a few years at a law firm before
joining her father Scott Salpeter's Miami-based investment
banking firm. Also working there, after a few years of getting
experience with other companies, is Philip Cassel, son of Scott
Salpeter's partner. Both offspring are now 30.
"Working with my father was something I've always
contemplated. So I dived into the business world and found out
more about what it is," said Cassel.
WORK YOUR WAY UP
Even if you spent your childhood playing in the family
factory, that does not mean you are going to walk into a corner
office once you get your diploma.
Robert Spielman, a partner in the tax and business services
unit at Marcum LLP, advises clients that it is their job to make
sure their kids are exposed to all aspects of the business,
especially if they expect to hand it over to them one day.
For example, one of his clients, a fish distributor, hired
several family members for its sales force. "But none learned
how to manage the business, and eventually, they had financial
troubles," Spielman said.
The best way is to start at the bottom and experience all
areas of the enterprise. If the family business is a trucking
company, start out in maintenance, then drive for six months, go
into sales and then assist in the financing side before managing
the fleet and employees, Spielman says.
MANAGE EXPECTATIONS
The family business dream - that someday, all of this will
be yours - can be a great motivator, but it can also instill an
unwieldy sense of entitlement.
This happened to one family business owner client of Steve
Faulkner, head of private business advisory for J.P. Morgan
Private Bank's Advice Lab. The son was lording his status over
his coworkers and superiors, saying "Someday, I'm going to own
all of this, and fire everyone I don't like."
When the son's manager finally had the courage to tattle to
the boss, he fired his own son. However, two months later, when
the son could not find another job, the boss asked another
manager to hire him back.
"That's a horrible succession plan," said Faulkner.
It is better, he says, for business owners to get their
relatives to work harder than they ever have to be worthy to
take over the reins.
Another of Faulkner's clients does exactly this, down to a
formalized training program for the fourth generation that is
now joining the business. Newcomers spend up to six years
training at international subsidiaries before being brought back
to headquarters for management jobs.
The process drills respect into the employees, something
Laura Salpeter says she has learned on the job.
Her top advice for those joining the family business?
Understand you are working for your parent, not with your
parent.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Dan Grebler)