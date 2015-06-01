By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, June 1
NEW YORK, June 1 Here's a little marital tip:
When financial experts say couples should compromise on
absolutely everything, there are times when you just need to
split hairs.
For instance, just try to tell your spouse how much he or
she should spend on getting their hair done.
Guaranteed nuclear war.
I asked my social media followers about the way couples
should handle the significant costs of getting one's hair done,
and the reaction was fiery.
A sampler: "There are some things you don't share with your
spouse, and hair cost is one of them."
"It costs to look this good ... and no, hubby doesn't need
to know, nor does he ask."
"Smart husbands don't mess with the hair-doing budget."
"Two things men should only address if they have something
good to say: hair and weight."
Haircare, in particular, seems to be an intensely personal
subject for couples. Throw money concerns into the mix, and it
can lead to the financial equivalent of a really bad hair day.
Indeed, financial arguments are by far the No. 1 one predictor
of divorce, according to research by Sonya Britt, a professor at
Kansas State University.
There is no doubt the costs of haircare can add up, and
quickly. U.S. spending on hair services in 2014 amounted to a
record $46 billion, estimates Parsippany, New Jersey-based
consulting firm Kline & Co.
The average salon client drops $67.17 per visit for hair
services, according to American Salon's Green Book industry
report. That's a repeated cost, of course, with men going to a
stylist 11.2 times a year on average, and women dropping in 12.9
times annually.
"As a woman you grow up feeling like expensive hair
treatments are mandatory, almost like you're being shamed into
it," says Dr. Phoenyx Austin, a fitness expert in Washington and
author of "If You Love It, It Will Grow" and the children's book
"Love Your Hair."
"You don't want someone telling you you're spending too much
money. It's a very touchy subject."
That said, Austin says the final tab can easily get "out of
hand," when you are combining pricey appointments with expensive
take-home products. She knows of women who spend up to $1,500 a
month on their hair.
ELABORATE PROCEDURES
Costs can disproportionately affect minority communities,
where haircare procedures tend to be more elaborate. The average
cost of getting extensions or weaves, according to the Green
Book: A whopping $487.25 every time, up $137.29 in a single
year.
Austin, who is African-American, went for a more natural
look years ago, which saves a ton of money on processes like
chemical straightening. But if times are tight and there is room
for your family's salon budget to be cut back, she advises that
you look in the mirror first.
"The worst thing is to come at your spouse complaining about
a salon bill, when you're shelling out lots of money on other
stuff," she says.
"Make sure to frame the discussion that any cutbacks will go
into family savings, or to your kids' college. That's a good way
to massage it into the conversation."
Samantha McGarry once went into battle on the subject, and
the skirmish was brief and decisive.
"At one point, my husband said something about the cost of
getting my hair done," says the 47-year-old public relations
executive from Framingham, Massachusetts. "So we had a little
conversation, and now he knows to focus on other areas."
If times got really tough, McGarry would find room to trim
spending and try more do-it-yourself coloring jobs. Truth be
told, McGarry doesn't spend crazy amounts on her hair: $120
every now and then on a cut-and-color. She certainly does not
want that budget shorn.
"It's about feeling beautiful, it's about having 'Me Time,'
it's about all of that," McGarry says. "Spouses should probably
steer clear in order to keep the peace."
