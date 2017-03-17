By Beth Pinsker
| NEW YORK, March 17
NEW YORK, March 17 Health Savings Accounts
feature prominently in the new healthcare bill being considered
by the U.S. House of Representatives, with a variety of changes
in store.
But research shows not many participants are actually saving
money beyond the initial tax break.
More than 20 million Americans currently have these
accounts, which allow people with high-deductible health plans -
above $1,300 for an individual or $2,600 for a family - to put
aside money for out-of-pocket medical expenses and save leftover
funds for future expenses.
Contrary to Flexible Spending Accounts, in which you put
aside pre-tax dollars and have to spend it all in a year or lose
it, there is no yearly expiration for HSAs. The account is yours
for good.
You get a tax break for your contributions, and if you earn
interest or investment growth on your account, that is also
tax-free as long as you use the money for qualified expenses.
These accounts have sky-rocketed in the last six years, with
85 percent of the accounts opened since 2011, according to the
Employee Benefit Research Institute, or EBRI.
New research shows how people are using them, which may shed
some light on the best way to make changes (bit.ly/2i9suo3).
The most prominent takeaway is that there is not actually
that much "saving" beyond the tax break in Health Savings
Accounts. Money goes in and comes right back out, with only a
fraction held over.
Here are some other key points analysts have learned:
* Employer contributions matter
Want to encourage people to put aside money for their
medical expenses? Have an employer start the kitty.
The average employer contribution to workplace HSAs is $868,
with the average employee contributing $1,786, for a combined
yearly total of $2,654.
In accounts not associated with a workplace, the average
contribution was $1,713, according to Devenir, an HSA research
consultant (bit.ly/2mfQnAL).
"Any minimal employer contribution - even just $500 - and
you've essentially given them the jump start," said Steve
Christenson, executive vice president at Ascensus, a retirement
and savings plan provider. "When you say 'here are dollars to
start with and here's some additional information on how to keep
funding it' - those two simple things go a long way."
* Not even close to the max
Among the propositions of the new healthcare bill is raising
the maximum contribution allowed to HSAs, which this year was
capped at $3,400 for an individual and $6,750 for a family. The
bill proposes to raise that ceiling to be equal to the
out-of-pocket maximum for high-deductible plans, which is $6,550
for individuals and $13,100 for families.
What we know from current behavior is that just 15 percent
contribute the maximum, according to Devenir. More than 30
percent do not contribute any money at all in a given year.
* Shrinking savings
Most HSAs are churn accounts, and saving might actually be
going down instead of up. Devenir's latest report found
participants holding over less in 2016, just $5.7 billion,
compared with $5.9 billion in 2015 and $6.2 billion in 2014.
A HelloWallet study from 2015 found that nearly 30 percent
of HSA participants spent nearly all they contributed in a year
(bit.ly/2myF4jD).
This is not necessarily a bad thing, as you still get a tax
deduction for the contribution, said Paul Fronstin, director of
Health Research and Education for EBRI.
* Losing to inflation
Most of the $37 billion in HSA accounts is sitting in cash,
with only $5.5 billion invested in any way, according to
Devinir. EBRI's study found that investments made up only about
3 percent of the total deposits. In today's low interest-rate
environment, that means these accounts are not keeping up with
inflation, and actually losing value over time.
"If you think you're going to spend most of the funds, it
doesn't make sense to invest it," said Evan Powers, a certified
financial planner with Cypress Financial Planning in
Charlottesville, Virginia, and an adviser for
myfinancialanswers.com.
Those who are saving and investing are doing better - they
have an average balance of $14,971, seven times larger than
those who do not invest.
"The missing component is consumer education," said
Ascensus' Christenson.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Dan Grebler)