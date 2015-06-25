(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Mitch Lipka
June 25 When Jonathan G. Stein became unhappy
with his long-time car insurance carrier earlier this year, the
41-year-old lawyer from Elk Grove, California switched to a new
company.
How was he rewarded for his disloyalty after nine years?
With savings of about $300 a year and a boost in his
under-insured motorist coverage.
Despite discounts for long-term customers, studies show that
you can get lower premiums on car insurance by shopping around
rather than sticking with one company, and the savings can be
significant.
The Texas Office of Public Insurance Counsel did a study
showing that a consumer who has stuck with the same auto insurer
for eight years could reduce the premium by 19 percent by
switching.
"It is disappointing to think your loyalty to a company can
hurt you," says Carol Lachnit, features editor for automotive
website Edmunds.com.
Even when rewarding loyalty with a percentage off, insurers
may use a practice called price optimization that considers a
number of factors beyond risk, including what pricetag they
think you will tolerate.
"They're sort of measuring how likely you are to resist a
price increase to your premium," Lachnit says.
Still, many consumers stick it out. Jonathan Stein, for one,
has only had three car insurers in his adult life.
"I did get a loyalty discount, but each time I switched, it
was because I received better coverage for less money," he says.
Others take a different view.
Linda Carlson has stuck with USAA for more than 10 years
because of what she considers exemplary customer service.
The Seattle resident ticked off a series of accidents and
other problems over the years, including a crash, and how
pleased she was with the way USAA handled them. Her husband has
used the company since 1970.
Other customers are simply lulled into staying.
A recent survey by customer satisfaction measurement company
J.D. Power and Associates found that even though auto insurance
rates increased by 2.1 percent last year and 2.5 percent in
2013, a relatively small percentage of customers switched
carriers.
About 39 percent of those surveyed said they did check on
other insurers' prices, but just over a quarter of those who
price-shopped actually switched.
"You have to look at your own pocketbook and your own budget
and decide," Edmunds.com's Lachnit says.
SHOP AROUND
Lachnit says it makes sense to shop around every few years.
It is important, though, to keep a list of your coverage in
front of you to be sure you are comparing apples to apples.
Also keep in mind that not every insurer offers the same
level of service or enjoys the same reputation. It is worth
checking on the complaint history of a particular company
through your state's insurance commission, she says. A list is
available (www.naic.org/state_web_map.htm) through the
National Association of Insurance Commissioners.
If someone offers you a better rate and you would rather not
switch, Jeanne Salvatore, vice president of the Insurance
Information Institute, says it will not hurt to go back to your
insurer and let them know about the lower quote. Auto insurance
it not the same as a lot of industries that routinely haggle
with customers, but there is no harm in trying, she says.
The only consumers who might not benefit from comparison
shopping are those with bad driving records because they will
have fewer choices, Salvatore says.
She recommends asking for every available discount, whether
you are staying or going. These include such things as bundling
multiple policies, good driving records, certain vehicle-safety
features, paying in a lump sum, being a student with good
grades, and belonging to certain membership or affinity groups.
(Editing by Beth Pinsker and Lisa Von Ahn)