By Beth Pinsker
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 16 If a drone is on your holiday
shopping list, be sure to check your insurance coverage before
you crack open that instruction manual and take flight.
Damage from a drone is a bit more complicated than handing
your kid a baseball and dealing with the wreckage an errant
pitch might cause to a window.
There is no official tally of damage caused by drones, yet
the roster of high-profile injuries includes musician Enrique
Iglesias and Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer. And there
are internet lists galore, like a database of known U.S.
incidents. (here)
Even the pros can have problems.
A drone operated by Brett Woods, a pilot who co-founded the
drone company Aerial Concept Unmanned Systems, was supposed to
climb 400 feet, but instead flew into the 27th floor of a
building. Luckily, the apartment it breeched was unoccupied, so
the damage was chiefly to the drone and the window.
Business insurance covered the damage. But hobbyists and
others who buy consumer-level drones cannot be so sure of what
is covered if one of their flying devices goes rogue.
WHAT'S COVERED
For the person who owns the drone, the prevailing insurance
coverage would be your homeowners policy or your renters'
policy. But not everyone has those. Only about 40 percent of
renters in the U.S. have coverage, according to the Insurance
Information Institute (III), a nonprofit trade group.
The drone itself is covered as personal property, but it
might not be worth a claim. The average deductible is $500,
which is about what the popular the DJI Phantom 3 standard, with
HD video camera, runs right now on Amazon.com.
Coverage for damage caused by the drone depends on the
circumstances of the accident, especially if negligence is
involved, and whose property is damaged.
"We evaluate every claim on its own merit," said Justin
Herndon, a spokesman for All State, one of the top
insurers in the United States.
Damage to personal property caused by your own drone would
fall under the basic coverage to your structure. However,
homeowners insurance does not cover injuries to your own family
or pets, according to Loretta Worters, a spokesperson for III.
You would have to get coverage for injury through your medical
insurance policy.
Coverage for bodily injury to somebody outside your family
or for somebody else's property would fall under the liability
portion of your homeowners policy. It could also protect you
from lawsuits over privacy issues.
If a drone drops out of the sky and damages your car (which
sounds fanciful, but is actually quite possible), the damage is
covered by the comprehensive section of your auto policy,
subject to the deductible.
Drones over 0.55 pounds are required to register with the
Federal Aviation Agency. If the drone's owner can be identified,
your auto insurance may file a claim under that person's home or
renters policy, should they have one.
NEW POLICIES
There are other ways to protect yourself, too. Some drone
hobbyist clubs offer a group umbrella policy to members, for
instance.
A new company, Verifly (verifly.com/), provides on-demand
policies for consumer drone enthusiasts and commercial users for
about $10 an hour, currently approved in 45 states. The user
simply geo-locates through an app. The policy covers a
quarter-mile radius for up to $1 million of third-party
liability and unintentional invasion of privacy.
If known hazards are nearby - like a nuclear power plant or
a stadium - prices go up.
Verifly user David Baskwill signed up for coverage to film
cross country races. "I thought to myself, it would be a good
idea to have some protection," says Baskwill, a 57-year-old
podiatrist from York, Pennsylvania.
"The negativity is very high - and it will be until we all
have drones," Baskwill says.
