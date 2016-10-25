By Beth Pinsker
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 25 In an age when out-of-pocket
costs for healthcare keep rising, you might take (small) comfort
in the fact that insurers are required by the Affordable Care
Act to provide a cap on how much a person is compelled to spend
in a year.
When the annual out-of-pocket maximum kicks in, insurance
starts to pay 100 percent of covered charges and the consumer is
spared further co-pays.
What makes it complicated - and not all that reassuring - is
that there are obscure rules about what counts toward the cap
and what does not, and there are many different levels of caps
depending on what type of plan you have.
Most Americans have a hard enough time understanding the
fine print of premiums and deductibles without worrying that
they will be among the 1 percent or so who have a serious health
event that pushes them up against the cap, says Karen Pollitz,
senior policy fellow at the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The most difficult part of the out-of-pocket max to
understand is that the number applies only to in-network
services. You could still owe your share for out-of-network
services, which do not generally have a cap, said Pollitz.
The law sets an overall maximum cap of $7,150 for an
individual in 2017, and double that for a family. However, many
employer health plans have much lower targets than that - 14
percent of Americans are in a health plan with an out-of-pocket
max of less than $2,000, according to KFF.
Getting a health wake-up call changed Jaime Chiang's whole
approach to health insurance last year, after she was the victim
of a crime and suffered multiple injuries. Chiang had been a
healthy Silicon Valley branding executive, not paying much
attention to the fine print of her health insurance plan, in
November 2015.
"I liked to have a plan that allowed me to see the doctors I
wanted. Numbers didn't interest me," says Chiang, now 39.
When the first bill came, it was for $22,000 because the
emergency room she was taken to was not in-network. While
various insurance companies duked it out over who was
responsible, Chiang still had to pay her share for the follow-up
care she needed, which was extensive. Then she worried about
what happened when she crossed into a new calendar year and hit
a refreshed deductible and out-of-pocket maximum.
"It was creating a secondary trauma dealing with all the
bills," she said.
Chiang ended up going to a medical billing advocate, Remedy
(tryremedy.com), and is just now getting clear answers.
Many Americans struggle with medical bills even before
reaching the max. A 2016 study by Guardian Life Insurance found
that 60 percent of Americans could not pay a $3,000 medical
bill.
Out-of-pocket costs overall are rising much more quickly
than other healthcare costs, says Emily Adrion, a lecturer on
global health policy at the University of Edinburgh, who
authored a study on costs that was released in June. From 2009
to 2013, out-of-pocket spending had an annual growth rate of 6.5
percent, while overall health spending rose just 3 percent a
year in the same time frame.
"It's the back-end things you have to look at," says Adrion.
For consumers concerned about covering bills, there are
supplemental insurance policies that some employers offer or can
be purchased on the individual market. But KFF's Pollitz notes
that consumers should be aware that these plans are not required
by law to cover pre-existing conditions.
"If you had cancer before, they won't sell it to you," she
said.
Consumers can also become more educated about what their
policies cover and try to save accordingly. That's what Chiang
is doing as she shops for a new health plan this year.
No matter how much more informed she is, however, she still
feels that the process is set up to exclude her from the
information she needs.
"I'm much more conscious now, but it's still a little bit of
a gamble," Chiang said. "What do I think is going to happen, and
how much money am I going to make and what do I need to feel
safe? I'm aware, but I can't say I'm fully prepared."
(Editing by Lauren Young and Dan Grebler)