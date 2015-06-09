(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, June 9 It seems America's youth have
found a hero, and he is 84 years old.
For those aged 34 or younger, their No. 2 favorite stock -
behind only mighty Apple Inc - is none other than
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
This is according to new data from the brokerage TD
Ameritrade, which took a snapshot in May of the
individual equity holdings of every one of its retail clients
(not including mutual funds and exchange traded funds, which
themselves hold baskets of different securities).
When it came to picking individual stocks, the results
showed a generational difference. Millennials, who are pegged as
tech-obsessed upstarts, favored the stocks of their own time.
Aging baby boomers, who are stereotyped as stubbornly set in
their ways, and Generation X, which is stuck in the middle,
mostly favored what they know best, that is, dividend stocks.
Among the top picks for young adults aged 34 and younger:
Apple, which accounts for a whopping 11.7 percent of their
equity holdings; Facebook Inc, at 1.9 percent; electric
carmaker Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA), at 1.1 percent; and
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, at
1.1 percent.
For all those aged 35 years and older, Apple reigns supreme
in their portfolios as well, with a share of 9.4 percent. Other
popular stocks include General Electric Co, at 1.7
percent; AT&T Inc, at 1.4 percent; and Exxon-Mobil Corp
, at 1.4 percent.
No mystery there: Follow the dividend.
"Older clients tend to search for higher yield," said Nicole
Sherrod, TD Ameritrade's managing director of trading, since
dividend-paying stocks provide a steady income stream as boomers
start easing into retirement.
"So you see energy companies like Chevron, and
healthcare names like Johnson & Johnson, and telecoms
like Verizon, all of which they are very familiar with
and have been investing in for years."
For the youngest generation, however, it is all about what
is hot now.
"It's a demographic that is very much into tech, so it's not
shocking that it tends to skew much higher in their portfolios,"
said Sherrod.
"Take something like Tesla: It's something hot that
millennials covet, and although they may not have the purchasing
power to buy the car yet, they can certainly buy the stock."
WHO HAS IT RIGHT?
But the underlying question: Do America's respective
generations have their equity mixes right? Or is some
rebalancing in order?
To find out, Reuters took the trove of TD Ameritrade data to
Patrick O'Shaughnessy, a portfolio manager with Stamford,
Connecticut-based O'Shaughnessy Asset Management and author of
the book "Millennial Money: How Young Investors Can Build a
Fortune."
His No. 1 concern for both generations: Back off on the
Apple, guys. Not because of poor fundamentals, but because of
serious overweighting.
"Those Apple percentages are crazy high," O'Shaughnessy
said. "In comparison Apple is around 4 percent of the S&P 500,
so that is a huge individual position for both age groups."
O'Shaughnessy also warns millennials against loading up on
the latest sizzling tech stock, say Alibaba, and advises them to
look hard at underlying valuations. In many cases price-earnings
ratios have shot sky-high, and just do not represent smart buys.
If millennials remain determined to invest in the sector,
they should instead look at stodgier tech names like Microsoft
Corp, he said. With proven revenue streams, stock
buyback programs, and growing dividends, tech's old guard should
prove safer harbor if market storms hit.
O'Shaughnessy's final tip for investors: Look abroad. Since
the U.S. market has "killed every other market for five years,"
that likely means many investors are now overweight in American
stocks. As a result, bulking up your portfolio with more
international names would be wise.
Whether it comes to millennials, or Gen Xers, or boomers,
each generation seems to be investing in what it knows.
Generally speaking, that is a good thing - and happens to be a
favorite principle of Warren Buffett himself.
(Editing by Beth Pinsker and Richard Chang)