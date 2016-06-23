(Adds dropped letter to Wells Fargo in 6th paragraph)
By Beth Pinsker
NEW YORK, June 23 A year after Travis
Kelso-Turner and his husband got married, their to-do list of
financial tasks still daunts them.
"I'm still finding times I have to fill out new paperwork
because of the name change," said the 30-year-old Las Vegas
resident, who is executive director of the Executive Pride
networking group for corporate executives advocating for
lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights in the workforce.
The most difficult job was adding his new husband to the
deed and mortgage of the house they had bought together four
years earlier, before marriage equality became the law
throughout the United States.
That landmark Supreme Court decision in June 2015 is making
a significant impact on the finances of the LGBT community
because of the large increase in the number of same-sex married
couples, surveys have found.
The rate of marriage in the LGBT community more than tripled
in four years, to 26 percent in 2016 from 8 percent in 2012,
according to a Prudential survey released on Thursday. The
percentage of survey respondents with children also rose
significantly, to 39 percent from 15 percent.
Among the top benefits of same-sex marriage are the ability
to make healthcare decisions for a spouse and the access to a
spouse's insurance and healthcare coverage, according to a
just-released study from Wells Fargo.
Also important: inheritance rights and spousal Social
Security benefits.
The ability to file taxes jointly is more of a toss-up as
the so-called marriage penalty means a couple is taxed higher
together than individually.
Kelso-Turner and his husband, for instance, got hit with a
big bill in their first year of "married filing jointly" because
of their combined incomes and conversions they made to their
retirement funds.
THE MARRIAGE BOOST
For the most part, though, "family formation is the key to
creating wealth," said RBC Wealth Management financial adviser
Darla Kashian of Minneapolis.
That boost may be crucial to improving the finances of the
LGBT community. The Prudential survey found those respondents
lagged the general population in several key areas of financial
security.
Only 40 percent of LGBT respondents said they had savings
accounts, compared with 47 percent of the general population.
The LGBT individuals also were behind in retirement, investing,
insurance and estate planning.
Prudential also uncovered a significant wage gap along a
spectrum. Heterosexual and bisexual men made more than gay men,
and gay men made more than heterosexual women. Heterosexual
women made more than lesbian women, with bisexual women at the
lowest end of the pay scale.
The income gap is probably driving the differences in
financial security, said Prudential Individual Life Insurance &
Prudential Advisors Chief Executive Officer Kent Sluyter.
"There's a drag that magnifies itself over time," Sluyter
said.
When Kashian came out at 18, her family did not accept her,
and she had to support herself sooner than her peers. Now in her
50s, she said men of her generation, who came out in the early
1980s, simply did not think they would be alive today, so
retirement planning was not on their minds.
"There's an element of catching up when they come in now for
financial planning," Kashian said. "My message to clients is
that you have to start where you are at."
Christopher Street Financial Managing Partner Jen Hatch
stressed the importance of making LGBT clients feel like they
will not face rejection, especially in rural areas where there
is not as much acceptance.
Hatch, whose New York firm specializes in LGBT financial
planning, said some certified financial planners are Accredited
Domestic Partnership Advisors who deal with the lingering
specialized issues. One way to find a financial pro with the
right skills is a site called Pride Planners (prideplanners.org).
"There are some really wacky outstanding problems that don't
apply to everyone," Hatch said. "It's still very specialized and
creative."
(Editing by Lauren Young and Lisa Von Ahn)