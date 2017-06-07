By Chris Taylor
| NEW YORK, June 7
Wall Street is about as male-dominated as they come. So many
people just assume that men are better investors.
And they would be wrong.
According to new data from financial services giant Fidelity
Investments, women are actually superior investors. In sifting
through more than 8 million investment accounts, Fidelity
discovered that women not only save more than men, 0.4 percent,
their investments earn more annually, also 0.4 percent.
"It is a double whammy," says Alexandra Taussig, Fidelity's
senior vice president for women investors. "The myth that men
are better investors is just that - a myth."
Those differences may seem slight at first. But extrapolated
over a lifetime of saving and investing, the disparity at
retirement age is anything but minor. For a 22-year-old starting
out with a salary of $50,000 a year, a woman investor will
outpace her male counterpart by more than $250,000.
Even more revealing about general attitudes is Fidelity's
companion "Women and Money" survey, which asked participants
which gender was better at investing its money. The outcome:
Barely 9 percent of people said women.
What is it, exactly, that makes women better investors? One
factor, Fidelity said, is that men are 35 percent more likely to
make trades, which means that trading fees eat away at their
portfolios more than they do women's.
Women also save more in the first place - almost a full
percentage point annually - in workplace 401(k)s and individual
vehicles such as IRAs and brokerage accounts, Fidelity found.
Another advantage: Women assume less risk, such as not
loading up entirely on equities. They also invest more in
vehicles like target-date funds, whose automatic allocations
make for smarter diversification, Fidelity said.
The resulting gender outperformance gibes with a study by
academics Terrance Odean (University of California, Berkeley)
and Brad Barber (University of California, Davis), who also
found that women outperform men, by roughly 1 percent a year.
If you want to invest like a wonder woman, that
means shifting to a long-term focus, saving more up front and
giving up on trying to time the market with brilliant trades.
"Men regard their stock picks as a sport that comes with
bragging rights, and that is what gets them into trouble," said
George Gagliardi, a financial planner in Lexington,
Massachusetts.
(Editing by Beth Pinsker and Steve Orlofsky)