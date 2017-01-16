(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
NEW YORK Jan 16 For decades, Wall Street was
the ultimate boys club of all boys clubs.
Then came Sallie Krawcheck. As the former CEO of Smith
Barney, head of Merrill Lynch's "thundering herd" and chief
financial officer for Citigroup, Krawcheck kicked down those
boardroom doors - and did it with a smile.
Now head of investment platform Ellevest and chair of
Ellevate Network (www.ellevatenetwork.com/), Krawcheck
is releasing the book "Own It: The Power of Women at Work" this
week. She spoke with Reuters about how women are ideally
positioned to thrive in a next-gen business world.
Q: Sheryl Sandberg's book "Lean In" started so many
discussions about women in the workplace, so how does this book
contribute to the conversation?
A: I hope this is the next chapter. I wanted this book to be
about how to succeed in the business world of tomorrow, since
everything is changing so rapidly. There are certain
characteristics that women tend to bring to the workplace, and
the business world is going our way. So the last thing I want to
do is to tell women to act like men.
Q: What are those characteristics that women often bring to
the table?
A: Women tend to have a more long-term perspective. We are
more risk-aware, we have a love of learning, we have more of a
focus on meaning and purpose. Now think about how the business
world is changing: It has moved away from command-and-control
leadership styles, and toward more collaboration and
communication.
Q: What is your best advice for women who are trying to
thrive in male-dominated fields?
A: I would say that it is not necessarily a bad thing to
work with a bunch of men. In fact it can be fantastic. The
bigger question is whether it is a corporate culture where you
can learn, where others will help you - and whether your voice
will be heard.
Q: What do you think about the typical 'Having It All'
question?
A: It drives me nuts. What the heck does that even mean? The
answer is that I don't have perfect work-life balance, and I
never had it. When I was running Merrill Lynch, I was spending
much more time at the office; when my children had health
issues, I spent more time with my family. So I think it is the
wrong question to ask.
No one can be perfect in every way. That is just too high a
bar. Around my house, the joke is that I am a mediocre mother at
best.
Q: You lived through the financial crisis with a front-row
seat - how did the lack of diversity on Wall Street play into
that?
A: The industry is obviously homogenous. Go to any trading
floor, and you will see mostly well-educated, analytical, young
and middle-aged Caucasian males. You and I both know if there
was more diversity on trading floors, the financial crisis would
not have been as bad.
With a more diverse leadership team you get more
questioning, and more carefully thought-out decisions, rather
than the false comfort of agreement.
Q: Why was it important for you to talk about your own
career setbacks in the book?
A: Because women tend to take failure harder than men do.
They get embarrassed, or try to run away from it.
But there is a certain freedom about being fired on the
front page of the Wall Street Journal, like I was. Maybe getting
fired used to be fatal, but it's not anymore. In fact, going
forward, people are going to be fired even more, because of how
the business world is changing. So we need to normalize it.
Q: Why is having the 'insurance' of a strong network so
critical?
A: If you ever want a new job, or a board seat, or have a
career stumble, you see the real power of a network. I have had
a number of business opportunities over the years, and not a
single one ever came through an executive search firm. Make sure
your network extends well beyond your own company, by the way.
Otherwise, on the day you quit or are fired, you're done.
