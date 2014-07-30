(Follow Beth Pinsker on Twitter at twitter.com/bethpinsker)
By Beth Pinsker
NEW YORK, July 30 When it comes to kids'
lunches, we've come a long way from PB&J, an apple and a cookie
in a brown paper bag.
Beau Coffron, of Fremont, California, packs his daughter's
school lunches in stainless steel containers that cost at least
$20 a pop. He apportions all of her food into little
compartments, making cartoon characters like Charlie Brown and
animal shapes such as tigers and llamas out of the ingredients.
Her sports water bottles cost about $10, and the sack to carry
it all came with the lunch kits but would retail separately for
about $25.
Everything is toxin-free and re-usable, naturally.
What started as simply a creative way to pack lunches has
become a movement in the U.S. to reduce waste from individual
packaging, save money by buying in bulk, make use of leftovers
and have toxin-free food containers, and share it all on social
media.
Coffron, who posts pictures of these lunches on his blog (lunchboxdad.com),
is part of this wave of moms and dads who are willing to pay
much more than the cost of a box of plastic baggies at the
dollar store for these benefits.
Parents who are investing in fancy lunch gear say it's worth
the upfront costs because it lasts longer than disposable items.
The annual savings from reusable items amount to an average of
$216 a year, according to a study by U-Konserve (kidskonserve.com/),
whose lunch kit runs $39.95.
While popular in Japan, Bento-style lunch gear, where a
variety of food is packed in small containers or compartments in
a specialized, lidded tray, is still a very small portion of
$1.4 billion food storage industry, according to research firm
Euromonitor International. However, the small companies that
sell these products report phenomenal U.S. growth during the
last several years as the trend has exploded.
Laptop Lunches (www.laptoplunches.com/), one of the
oldest and biggest of these companies, launched in 2002 and now
sells more than 500,000 units a year, according to the company.
On the smaller end of the spectrum is PlanetBox
(planetbox.com/), which sells under 100,000 units a year.
Launched five years ago, PlanetBox says sales are up 150 percent
the last two years.
Products vary from all-in-one solutions like PlanetBox,
which has a $59.99 Bento lunch kit with a bag and stainless
steel lunch tray, to multi-piece solutions like Laptop Lunches'
$32.99 kit. A simple Goodbyn tray (goodbyn.com/) with
three compartments runs $8.99.
That's a lot of cash for something that is likely to end up
lost within the first week of school, which is why more
manufacturers are offering customization. For example,
PlanetBoxes offers magnets to put on cases and Goodbyns come
with stickers so that the items are easily recognizable in the
lost-and-found bin. The heft of these products makes children
realize they need to take care of them, too.
MIX AND MATCH
Investing in one expensive lunch kit might not be enough,
which is why there's some mixing and matching that goes on,
parents say.
Venia Conte, based in Las Vegas, has two PlanetBox lunch
kits, in case one gets misplaced or is dirty, plus a couple of
LunchBots lunch kits (www.lunchbots.com/), which run $20
for the stainless steel containers. She also uses stainless
steel food thermoses, which cost around $25 each, plus $1.50
re-usable napkins From Etsy.com and various water bottles.
"When you look at their shoes, which they grow out of in six
months, $50 for a lunch box doesn't seem so bad," says Conte,
who blogs about her lunches to keep herself engaged for 180 days
a year (organizedbites.com).
While the bento lunch fad has been ongoing in Japan for
years, most of the companies selling these products in the U.S.
emerged after the recession in 2008.
"When I started the business, parents were like: $25 for a
lunch box, that's like way too expensive. But parents are
factoring that equation differently," says Sandra Harris,
founder of ECOlunchbox, whose three-compartment stainless steel
kid's tray runs $12. "Now, BPA-free is a household word," she
says, referring to the Bisphenol A chemical that is found in
polycarbonate plastics.
For Tammy Pelstring, who started Laptop Lunches, the biggest
surprise has been the community that has sprung up around these
lunch kits, fueled by social media. Her company started before
Pinterest and Instagram, so the first thing she noticed was
people posting photos on Flickr of lunches packed in her
lunchboxes - thousands upon thousands of them.
"We completely hit on something," Pelstring says. "There's
this joy that people get when you create a beautiful lunch. It
feels really good."
(Follow us @ReutersMoney or here.
Editing by Lauren Young and Cynthia Osterman)