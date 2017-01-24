(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Jan 24 When you think football
dynasties, you do not often think about daughters being in the
mix.
But every day, Charlotte Jones Anderson comes to work as
executive vice president and chief brand officer of the National
Football League's Dallas Cowboys.
She works alongside her iconic father, Jerry Jones, who is
owner and general manager of what Forbes magazine lists as the
world's most-valuable sports team valued at $4 billion.
For the latest in Reuters' "Life Lessons" series, Jones
Anderson sat down to talk about the principles guiding her
family's dynasty on the gridiron.
Q: How did your upbringing help you get ready to be one of
the top women in football?
A: I was lucky enough to grow up in a home that never saw
gender. My father had more confidence in me than I had in
myself. He said if I wanted to be president, I should go get it.
That was helpful for me, growing up in a male-dominated
atmosphere with two brothers.
Q: Did your dad spend time trying to teach you the value of
a dollar?
A: Every day. I learned a lot of lessons around the dinner
table, about what it was like to be an old wildcatter. Every
lesson he told us was about being conscious of what it took to
put food on the table. For sure, he had plenty of uncomfortable
financial moments in his life - but he never liked us to see him
sweat.
Q: Once your family bought the Cowboys, what was your
approach to running 'America's Team?'
A: There is no handbook about how to run an NFL team, so
every day was based on pure intuition and gut instinct. My
father had two only instructions for us: Find a way to stop
losing money, and don't tarnish 'The Star.'
That was a pretty intense time for us as a family. The team
was losing $75,000 a day - over a million dollars a month. Every
day we had to figure out how to keep our heads above water, and
win some football games at the same time.
Q: Any advice for women on succeeding in male-dominated
fields, like yourself?
A: A lot of times women think they need to be more like men
in the boardroom. But I find it is more powerful to be yourself,
and have a different perspective. That is an asset. After all,
our fan base is 40 percent female, and someone in that boardroom
needs to be thinking like them.
Q: How does your family handle its wealth?
A: The majority is committed to what we do, tied up in the
club and the stadium. Since we have benefited from the success
of the organization, we usually put earnings right back into it.
We have always known that what we do for a living comes with a
lot of risk - and a lot of reward, if handled properly.
Q: Outside of your team holdings, what is your investing
style?
A: Very conservative. My father never even believed in the
stock market, because you can't control the outcome. He passed
that feeling down to the rest of us, too. He was a wildcatter by
trade, so the idea of turning your dollars over to someone else
was beyond his comfort zone.
Q: How do you try to create a charitable legacy?
A: Our game is just that - a game. Our more important charge
is raising awareness for organizations making an impact on the
community. So we use our halftime show to launch the Salvation
Army's national Red Kettle campaign, which has raised billions
over the years.
Q: Presumably the Cowboys will eventually pass to the next
family generation, so what lesson do you try to instill in your
own kids?
A: The same one that was most valuable to me: You may not be
the smartest or the most-talented person in the world, but you
can certainly work the hardest. That has been my motto. In the
classroom or in the workplace or on the football field, you can
always outwork the person next to you.
