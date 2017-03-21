(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are her own)
By Cheryl Lu-Lien Tan
NEW YORK, March 21 India Hicks - goddaughter to
the Prince of Wales, granddaughter of Britain’s last viceroy in
India and bridesmaid of the late Princess Diana - may have been
born into aristocracy, but she has not rested on her laurels.
Hicks, whose late father was celebrated interior designer
David Hicks, lives in the Bahamas with her partner and five
children, and has written three books on island life and style.
In 2015, she started a self-branded direct sales lifestyle
company that sells bags, home accessories and beauty items
inspired by British culture and island life.
Whether it is running a business, writing books or raising
her children (ages 9 to 19), Hicks, 49, has learned several
lessons learned along the way. Recently, she talked to Reuters
about them.
Q: You have such an unusual family background - what early
lessons on money did you learn at home?
A: My father had a very powerful quote: “Good taste and
design are by no means dependent on money.” Now living in a
world filled with creative entrepreneurial people, from all
walks of life, this really resonates with me, although not at
the time when he wrote it in my little autograph book. I was 8
years old and utterly confused.
Q: What kept your feet on the ground as a child?
A: As a child I lived on a large estate with exotic pets
such as golden pheasants and strutting peacocks, and we may have
holidayed in the South of France and the Bahamas, but I only
ever wore hand-me-down clothes (including my brother’s scratchy
underpants).
If I wanted something new, I always had to wait until a
birthday or Christmas, and even then it would be something very
understated. My mother grew up during the war and had lived
through some very frugal years.
Q: What was your first job?
A: When my parents sold the family home along with most of
the valuable contents I was around 11 years old. Sotheby’s
handled the sale and the public came through our house to see
the collection and bid on items. I was allowed to sell my toys
and dolls during the three-day sale. Does this count as a first
job? It certainly gave me a taste for commerce. I began modeling
seriously when I was 19 and have earned my own income ever
since.
Q: What has your career in modeling as well as business
taught you about wealth and money?
A: I have learned to be very cautious and to take nothing
for granted. Having worked in the modeling industry for so many
years, I have seen countless models become very successful, make
an awful lot of money and lose it very quickly because they had
no idea how to invest, how to be cautious and how to be clever
with their fortune. I have learned to take advice from people
all the time, from people you respect. There is no harm in
asking questions; there is no harm in admitting that you don’t
know certain things.
Q: How do you give back?
A: I had extraordinary grandparents who believed that we
should take nothing for granted and that we must always be
responsible, grateful and give back as much as we can.
Wesley, my foster son, from the Bahamas, is one of the
greatest blessings of my life, and because of him we are
reminded of what we have every day and feel grateful every day.
As a family, we tend to focus on the island and give back to
island causes and local communities.
Q: What life lessons do you try to pass down to your own
kids?
A: I try to set an example for my children by working hard
at something that I believe in. I try to show them that rewards
come from staying the course and being committed. When I travel
to an event I try to bring one of my kids with me, so they can
see the real work and effort that goes into creating something
substantial, successful and rewarding.
(Editing by Beth Pinsker and Frances Kerry)