By Lauren Young
NEW YORK, July 21 In a conservative suit and
tie, Jim McCann does not look like a hippie. But the founder of
1-800-Flowers is using flower power to push a powerful social
agenda.
In June, McCann transitioned to the role of chairman of the
company he founded 40 years ago, passing along the chief
executive officer title to his brother Chris. While McCann is
still involved in the company's operations and strategy, he is
using his extra time to focus on several charities and broaden
his business interests.
McCann, 64, spoke to Reuters for our "Life Lessons" series,
talking about the challenges of raising kids, working with
family and philanthropy.
Q: What is the secret to a successful partnership among
family members?
A: It's a privilege to work with family. I'm the oldest of
five. My brother Chris, who just became CEO of 1-800-Flowers, is
the youngest. We have two sisters and a brother in between. We
have all worked in the business. My mother, when she was alive,
ran payroll. My dad was a painting contractor, but if he wanted
to see family at holiday time, he had to come to work with us.
I left the house when my baby brother was six years old, so
we were never rivals. Working together is an ideal situation.
Q. Your other brother Kevin is developmentally disabled.
What kind of money challenges has that presented to your family?
A. This is a constituency without a voice. They experience
an 80 percent unemployment rate among those who are able to
work. It's a sin. It's a shame. There isn't a parent or
responsible sibling who does not say: "What happens to my
special person after I'm gone?"
It was the dark ages when my parents were still alive. They
would travel for hours every weekend to visit Kevin.
We've been fortunate that it hasn't been tough economically
for us. Kevin is the centerpiece of our family, and now he lives
in a group home, which is much closer to family, on Long Island
and works at Smile Farms, a nonprofit we created.
Q: You founded your company in the 1970s. Did you make any
money mistakes along the way?
A: The biggest one was buying 1-800-Flowers after I owned
about 20 flower shops. I didn't do my due diligence. I was too
much of a smart-alec to hire accountants, lawyers and banks. I
put up $2 million to buy it, and I had assumed about $7 million
in debt I didn't know about. I started selling stores off
because I needed capital to feed this beast. In the next five
years, I paid off all that debt. We were doing creative and
scrappy things because we had no money.
Q: How do you invest your own money?
A: I think the entrepreneurial spirit is the rocket fuel in
our tank as a country, as an economy.
I made an investment in a company called CityMD, which
operates urgent care centers. It's the beautiful intersection of
people with intention of doing good and capitalism.
Aside from my investment in my own company, my investment
strategy is a barbell approach: I own a lot of municipal bonds
and alternative investments. I only invest in companies like IGT
and Scotts Miracle-Grow, which are steady
dividend payers, as well as those whose boards I sit on, such as
Willis Towers Watson, where I am now chairman.
Q: How important is it to give to causes that are near and
dear to your heart?
A: I'm selfish. I want to help the people who work for
us, and the people who are important to me. We started Smile
Farms because everyone feels better when they have a job. We
employ developmentally disabled people in our greenhouses to
grow flowers and plants in a workshop environment. It's local,
it's social, and it's all about helping people who otherwise
would not have a job.
Our family is very supportive of Independent Group Home
Living, which operates more than 50 independent group homes on
Long Island. I am also on the board of John Jay College, which
is my alma mater.
Q: What money lessons have you passed along to your
children?
A: I haven't had a mortgage since our first house. Anything
after that, I paid cash for. Two of my three kids have purchased
homes now.
They didn't stretch beyond their means. They each bought a
house comparable to what their peers were buying. I set up
trusts and let them borrow against the trust for half of a down
payment. They had to prove to me they could handle the mortgages
on their income.
The biggest lesson? Live below your means. Life is simpler
and more fulfilling when you do not show off.
