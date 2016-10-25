By Beth Pinsker
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 25 As a preteen, Howard Kahn could
not have had less interest in his family business - the Kahn
Lucas girls' dress company, founded in 1889.
He was not a customer. He had no interest in fashion. And he
did not work on the factory floor in Lancaster, Pennsylvania
during summer vacations.
But when Kahn was 24 and working for Walmart in
Bentonville, Arkansas, his dad offered him a job, and he could
not resist.
Now 47, Kahn is a fourth-generation leader of the company,
which includes the fashion lines Emily West, Bloome and Sweet
Heart Rose, as well as Dollie & Me and the Madame Alexander Doll
Company.
Kahn spoke with Reuters about keeping a family business
thriving, generation after generation.
Q: If the family business did not influence your passion,
who in your family did?
A: At a young age, I did a lot of mock investing. My
grandmother, Beverly Kahn - my dad's mom - was a big influence
for me. She was well known on Wall Street as one of the first
women to have a significant job. She was an institutional
broker.
Q: What was it like when you joined the family business?
A: When I graduated from college, I was interested in tech
information systems. I got a bunch of job offers, and the best
offer was from Walmart. First they put me through the store
manager training program in a town of 2,000 people, so I could
learn the business from the stores. Then I moved to Bentonville.
I learned a lot.
When it looked like I was really enjoying myself, my parents
got concerned I was going to live in Arkansas permanently. At
the same time, the family business was having difficulty. The
90s were challenging. So my dad called me up and asked me to
come work there. When your best friend calls and asks you to
come work with him, you think about it.
That was in the beginning of 1994. I worked on some factory
floors, learning from the ground up. There was very little
nepotism. I was abused by everyone.
Q: What have you learned about what makes a successful
family business?
A: A family business has to be run as a meritocracy and as a
business, not a 'family' business. Lot of companies have failed
because it becomes a home for taking care of non-performing
family members. We did the opposite. My younger brother and
sister are both brilliant, and they have other careers. I bought
everyone out.
Q: What have you learned from your mistakes?
A: On a strategic level, one of the things that has kept us
successful for 127 years is that we are very agile. I'm
comfortable being uncomfortable. Right now, we're undergoing
radical changes in how we are approaching our business. The
industry that we're in is under incredible pressure. and
companies are evaporating left and right. We are really flexible
and not married to anything.
Q: You worked with your dad for years before you took over
the company. But what did your mother teach you about money?
A: My mom is very humble and she has always impressed upon
me - as has my dad - the importance of living within my means.
And that is an important lesson.
Q: Your family foundation mixes with the philanthropy of the
company. How do you decide what to get involved with?
A: We're very involved with a bunch of organizations. One is
K.I.D.S./Fashion Delivers; the industry gives $155 million in
new product to girls around the world.
We created a neat project with the global charity, CARE,
called Patterns for Progress. It is a kit to give parents what
they need to create an outfit for a girl, with instructions. I
was in Liberia in refugee camps when Ebola hit. On those cards
they make you fill out about travel, it asks have you been in
certain counties - for a while, I had to say yes.
Q: What values about philanthropy do you want to pass along
to your three children?
A: My dad always led by example. I see a lot of times where
philanthropy is forced on kids. That's not really my wife's and
my style. We want to lead by example. So far it has been pretty
effective.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Bernadette Baum)