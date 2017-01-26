(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Jan 26 One of the biggest ways that
Bill and Melinda Gates have revolutionized the world of
philanthropy was to start giving away their Microsoft Corp
fortune before they were old.
For the latest in Reuters' Life Lessons series, Melinda
Gates sat down to talk about the principles that have guided a
life of extreme success and the vast responsibilities that come
with that.
Q: Growing up in Dallas, who were your biggest influences in
passing along life lessons about money?
A: One was my high school math teacher, Susan Bauer, who,
and this is amazing, was raising three boys while also getting
her PhD in computer science at night. She could tell that there
was going to be a lot of opportunity in tech, and she wanted her
students to have a part in that.
So Mrs. Bauer persuaded the head nun at my all-girls
Catholic high school to buy us computers and started teaching us
to code, an idea way ahead of its time. I'll always be grateful
to Mrs. Bauer for helping spark my interest in computer science
and setting me on the path to my career at Microsoft.
Q: What kind of jobs did you have as a teen, and what did
you take away from those experiences?
A: One of my first high school jobs was teaching kids
computer programming. I learned something about myself: I
realized that I got a lot of satisfaction from helping unlock
the best in these kids and push them to reach their full
potential. It is what I eventually ended up doing at Microsoft,
where I helped lead teams of programmers.
Q As a marital team, do you and Bill have a philosophy about
money you try to embody in your lives?
A: Even before we were married, we decided together that we
wanted to give most of the wealth from Microsoft away. We both
grew up in households that placed a lot of emphasis on giving
back, so for us, starting a philanthropy was a question of
"when" not "if."
Initially, we figured we would wait until we were older and
Bill had retired. But once we started learning more about the
realities of extreme poverty and the possibility to drive
progress for people around the world, we decided we couldn't
wait.
Q How do you figure out how to maximize the impact of your
charitable dollars?
A: It can be a surprisingly tough. Bill and I are both total
data geeks. But we learned early on that when it comes to global
health issues, there are a lot of gaps in the data, especially
when it comes to data about women's lives. In the poorest parts
of the world, women often live and die totally unrecorded.
If you don't know the contours of a problem, it is almost
impossible to solve it. So one of our key efforts has been
building a data infrastructure to help us better understand the
problems the world faces so we can design smart solutions, set
goals, and measure our progress toward meeting those goals.
Q: Why is the Giving Pledge such an important thing for
wealthy folks to sign onto?
A: It helps open people's eyes to the impact they can have
on the world by donating substantial resources, and encourages
people to be bold in their giving by asking for a firm
commitment to give more than half of their wealth during their
lifetimes or in their wills.
Q: Any advice for women entrepreneurs, about succeeding in a
male-dominated field?
A: Instead of changing yourself to fit the environment, work
to change the environment. When I first got to Microsoft, I was
the only woman in a hiring class of 10. It could be a very
stereotypically masculine environment at times, and I worried
that I was going to have to change my leadership style to
succeed. I tried forcing myself to be more aggressive, and it
felt so unnatural to me that I wondered if I was going to need
to leave my job and find a new one.
Finally, I decided to give my own leadership style a try,
doing only what felt natural to me. And it worked.
Q: What life lessons do you try to pass along to your own
kids?
A: Don't worry about being perfect; worry about being the
best you can be. Find ways to give back. And maybe the biggest
one is to try to see the world through other people's eyes as
often as possible.
