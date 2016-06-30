By Beth Pinsker
NEW YORK, June 30 Pledging to give away millions
of dollars is easier said than done.
John P. Morgridge made his fortune, estimated at $1 billion
by Forbes, as chief executive of Cisco Systems Inc. The
83-year-old and his wife Tashia signed the Giving Pledge in 2010
to donate at least half of it. The task of dispersing the funds
has become a full-time job for the next generation.
Morgridge's son John D., 53, and his wife Carrie, 49, head
the Morgridge Family Foundation, a Denver-based philanthropy
that supports causes like the Denver Museum of Nature and
Science and Mile High United Way.
Carrie Morgridge did not grow up in a wealthy family, and
the Morgridges were not yet billionaires when she and her
husband married in 1991, so managing the resources of a
charitable institution has been an education for her. She wrote
about her experiences in the 2015 book "Every Gift Matters: How
Your Passion Can Change the World."
Reuters spoke with Carrie Morgridge about the life lessons
she has learned trying to make the most of the donations her
family is able to give.
Q: What money lessons did you learn from your own parents?
A: When I grew up, we were paycheck-to-paycheck. If one
thing would have happened, we'd have been out on the streets.
That gives me empathy. Right now, we're working on work force
development and second-generation poverty elimination. I
understand. I get it. Sometimes $50 or $100 can improve a
person's life.
My parents taught me if I worked hard I could be anything I
wanted to be. I have a really strong work ethic, I think it
comes out in philanthropy. I work about 80 hours a week.
Q: What did John's parents pass along to him?
A: John had a paper route, then he worked at McDonald's. He
always had a job from a young age, all the way through. It's so
important because that gives ourselves value. If everything is
given, you have less value for yourself.
Q: When you were first married and not thinking about the
family fortune, what was your initial plan?
A: John and I had jobs... we still have full-time jobs, it's
just for free. We used to flip houses and were licensed
contractors, and I have a degree in interior design. We worked
together, and we loved it. I stopped flipping houses, but we
still own high-end rental properties.
Q: What made you decide to shift to philanthropy?
A: Some families think it's a burden - but the way John and
Tashia approached it with us, it's a gift. We don't feel the
burden at all. It all comes back to how they allowed us this
autonomy. After going to some Giving Pledge meetings, the
difference between us and other families is that we are
encouraged to be creative.
Q: How do you keep that spirit going in a family?
A: There are six grandchildren, all third generation. They
are highly educated and have jobs. Some are going back for their
masters. Our son and daughter are 24 and 23, and they live on
their own. There is no support. They wash their own cars and do
their own laundry. They are adults.
Q: What do you expect the family foundation to look like
down the road? Will you eventually give it all away?
A: John's parents gave John and me the opportunity to spend
down the assets or grow them. We decided on grow. We're handing
it to our kids with the same exact rule, but we won't let them
decide until they are older. We'll get them involved around 30,
and they can make that choice.
Q: When there is a fourth generation, what values do you
want to pass along to them?
A: To be a good person. To give from the heart. To work hard
and be nice. Never take anything for granted and live every day
like it's your only day.
Q: One of the hallmarks of your foundation is that you do
not accept unsolicited applications for grants - you find the
causes you want to help. What has that taught you?
A: It's OK to say no. Nobody had ever told me that before.
We had to learn it. You only have so much money, and you really
have to learn to thoughtfully say no.
I still get 10 to 20 unsolicited requests a week. Our way is
to point them in another direction.
