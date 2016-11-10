(The author is a Reuters contributor. Any opinions are those of
By Cheryl Lu-Lien Tan
NEW YORK Nov 10 What better business pursuit
for the daughter of a plumbing equipment supplier than bathroom
design?
Since 1978, Barbara Sallick and her husband, Robert, have
run the luxury bath and kitchen design company Waterworks
(www.waterworks.com/), headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut. It
was one of the first companies to build showrooms for
high-design fittings and fixtures for consumers, rather than
just plumbers, to browse.
Their son Peter is currently chief executive of the company,
while Barbara Sallick just published her third book, "The
Perfect Bath."
Sallick spoke with Reuters to share some of the guiding
principles that have steered her through the years.
Q: What early lesson about money has stuck with you?
A: My father started a plumbing supply business in 1925, and
it was still a fledgling when the Depression hit. Just as it was
beginning to flourish, we were engaged in World War II. He lived
his life as if the next disaster was around the corner. I was
never sure where we stood financially, because he was always
saving for a rainy day. This is not to say we were deprived in
any way, but we were always encouraged to be thoughtful about
how we spent our money.
Q: What did launching your business teach you about
finances?
A: Step one, it was clear that unless there was a solid
strategic plan in place, securing a bank loan would be
impossible. The banks always wanted to know that they would get
paid back with interest, which in 1978 was a staggering 22
percent.
Q: What was your first job? How did it shape or change your
work ethic?
A: As a 16-year-old, my very first summer job was in a local
toy store in Danbury, Connecticut. I had never worked before and
it took me a couple of weeks to figure out that the busier I was
the faster the day passed. So, without being asked, I started to
straighten shelves, make sure all of the games were adjacent to
one another and neatly stacked, soft toys were in baskets and
the place was dust free. The owner noticed and I quickly got a
25-cent per hour raise. Recognition drives job satisfaction. I
have carried this early lesson with me throughout my life and
use this story as I mentor young employees.
Q: Do you work with a financial adviser?
A: For many years we worked with an investment counselor.
The results were mixed. Only recently, we engaged a financial
adviser who is strategically planning for our future. This
includes investigating insurance policies, stock portfolios, our
collection of decorative arts, our will, our real estate and my
husband's well-being including diet and exercise.
While we are very late in finding the right person to be our
adviser, I would suggest outside and objective guidance as soon
you understand the trajectory of your career. The discipline she
or he can bring to your finances will be invaluable over the
years.
Q: How do you decide where to allocate your charitable
money?
A: I have been a stalwart contributor to my alma mater,
Wheelock College in Boston. Its very clear mission of "improving
the lives of children and families" resonates with me. I admire
anyone who is interested in a teaching career knowing that the
likelihood of becoming wealthy is non-existent.
I also have been on the board of and a contributor to the
Institute of Classical Architecture and Art. On a smaller scale,
I donate to women's organizations locally.
Q: What money lessons did you pass down to your family?
A: I am afraid we were not the best role models for fiscal
responsibility. Our business, our house, our commercial
building, school tuition and even the next great piece of
furniture took precedence over savings and investment. We have
been playing catch-up for a while.
Our son was able to observe our shortcomings as financial
planners. I see a healthy future for the next generation.
