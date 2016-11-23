(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his/her own.)
By Cheryl Lu-Lien Tan
New York Nov 23 When Anthony Sosnick was a real
estate developer at the turn of the millennium, he took a little
detour.
Sosnick was looking for skincare products and realized there
was an unexplored niche in the cosmetics industry for men's
skincare. He jumped in by launching Anthony Logistics for Men in
2000 out of his home in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.
The business eventually morphed into Anthony Brands, which
now has five skincare labels targeted at both men and women;
Anthony, Shaveworks, Emily & Tony, Grandma Stelle's and ACTION
Solutions for Men.
Sosnick, 47, credits some of his earliest life lessons for
the business successes he's had. He shared those, and some other
tips, with Reuters.
Q: What early lessons about money have stuck with you?
A: My grandfather had built a large business but
unfortunately had some money problems. Essentially, he spent
more than he saved.
My father, who is one of my biggest role models, always
believed in the importance of saving. When he first started his
business, he saved the majority of what he earned from his
initial break out deal which led to him starting a company. I
learned a lot by watching him manage and grow money.
Q: How did your first job shape or change your work ethic
and life ambitions?
A: For my first job, I worked as a caddy at a golf club on
the weekends. I used to wake up and ride my bike to the golf
course at 4:30 a.m. I would always be one of the first caddies
in line and was able to fit in two rounds of golf into the day,
essentially doubling what I was able to make. It taught me
dedication and self-discipline.
As a 12-year-old kid, waking up at the crack of dawn on the
weekends wasn't always exactly what I wanted to do, but I
learned that if you want to be successful, you have to make
sacrifices and work hard.
Q: As you became more established in your career, what did
you learn about handling wealth?
A: I've lived through two recessions. During those times,
you saw a lot of wealthy people losing millions of dollars and
it's devastating, not only to them but to their families as
well. I think the best advice I can give is to enjoy the payoff
from your hard work, but not at the expense of not having enough
for a rainy day or a few rainy days.
I don't want to give my kids an easy ride by any means, but
I want to make sure that they are provided for and have money
set aside for college.
Q: What has the skincare business taught you about finances?
A: The cosmetics industry can be extremely volatile and as
fast as you make money, you can lose it. Timing is everything,
in addition to product quality, of course. The skincare business
has taught me to take strategic, calculated risks.
Q: How do you decide where to allocate your charitable
money?
A: I only give to the charities that I feel passionate
about. When I was starting Anthony Brands, my father passed away
from cancer and a close friend of mine had suffered from
Lymphoma. Because these two diseases hit so close to home, I
decided to donate a portion of all Anthony and Shaveworks
proceeds to research and awareness to prevent these cancers.
I am also very involved in Guitar Mash, which works to bring
musicians of all ages and levels of expertise together to play
with some of music's key players.
Q: What money lessons do you pass down to your own kids?
A: I tell my children all the time: You can do whatever you
want with your money, but after you spend it, it's gone.
I think that laying the foundation for understanding the
value of money early on helps establish a sense of financial
responsibility. If my kids want to make money, I give them the
opportunity to come into my office for a few hours after school
or do chores around the house to earn money versus receiving it
as gifts for holidays or birthdays. I've noticed that the harder
they have to work to earn money, the more careful and cautious
they are when spending it.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)