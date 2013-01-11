LONDON Jan 11 Pan-European bank and financial
market regulators EBA and ESMA called on Friday for a reduction
in banks' influence on the Euribor rate setting process and more
regular checks to ensure figures weren't manipulated.
The two released an 11-point plan to improve the Euribor
bank-to-bank lending rate and prevent a repeat of the recent
price fixing scandal that has engulfed such benchmarks.
Euribor and its larger counterpart Libor are Europe's key
gauges of how much banks pay to borrow from their peers and are
used to set the prices of swathes of financial products, from
Spanish home mortgages to more complex derivatives.
They also are a key indicator of financial market tension.
When the financial crisis hit in 2008 interbank rates soared as
trust about the health of banks crumbled.
The future of Euribor has been under scrutiny recently
because of a string of pullouts by banks looking to protect
themselves from any further fallout from the benchmark price
fixing scandal, that last year toppled the leadership of
Britain's Barclays and cost UBS $1.5 billion
in fines.
"The recommendations focus on requests to strengthen Euribor
panel banks' internal governance arrangements including a code
of conduct with emphasis on identifying and managing internal
conflicts, internal control arrangements (including audits),
record keeping and comparison with actual transactions," the EBA
said in a statement.
It also called for Euribor-EBF, the body that runs Euribor
to, assume greater responsibility for the rate and the way it is
calculated and published.
In a bid to reverse the recent spate of pullouts, EBA and
ESMA called for national supervisors to encourage "all banks
active in Euro money markets to participate in the Euribor
panel."
The EBA is the European Banking Authority and the ESMA is
the European Securities and Markets Authority.
(Reporting by Marc Jones. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)