LONDON, July 26 (IFR) - US money market funds' exposure to European banks hit a fresh low in the second quarter of 2012 reflecting increasing concerns about the eurozone region and its future, Fitch said in a report on Thursday.

Although appetite for European credit recovered after the first LTRO, a possible Greek exit and a potential sovereign bailout of Spain have aroused renewed panic in US investors.

This, combined with heightened caution by both European banks and their regulators on the use of this potentially volatile form of funding, has led to an 80% decline of MMF allocations to eurozone banks since May 2011, according to Fitch.

Experts say that MMFs are unlikely to favour the sector as much as they have done previously, even if there was a recovery in credit conditions.

"We are seeing a reversal of money fund exposures to European banks due partly to an increase in market volatility," said Robert Grossman, macro credit research at Fitch.

"Even if the credit situation were to improve for European banks I think we are unlikely to see a return to the levels we saw in 2011."

Fitch compiled data based on a sample of 10 of the largest US prime MMFs with a total exposure of USD614bn representing 44% of the USD1.39tn total.

Highlighting the ongoing risk aversion, more than one third of the MMF allocations to European banks are in the form of repos.

"It's hard to tie the risk aversion to one single event. I think it has more to do with ongoing investor caution about the eurozone," said Martin Hansen, analyst at Fitch.

"There are fewer opportunities to invest because several banks in the region have been deleveraging their dollar based activities and where MMFs are investing they are expressing their concern by relying relatively more on repos."

Broken down into individual institutions, banks from so-called safe-haven jurisdictions, like Credit Suisse, came out on top with a 4% increase in exposure from MMFs, National Australia Bank followed with 3.7%, and Bank of America took the bronze with 3.4%.

In good news for non-eurozone banks, MMF allocations have only moderately declined, with decreasing exposure to UK banks partially offset by allocations to Nordic banks.

Outside Europe, Japan benefited from an aversion to European risk as exposure continued to rise, and holdings of Canadian and Australian banks held steady.

Deutsche Bank remains the only eurozone institution within the top 15 largest exposures, compared to seven from the region at the end of May 2011.

"The deepening disengagement stems both from ongoing MMF risk aversion to this sector as well as heightened caution by both some European banks and their regulators on this potentially volatile form of funding," Fitch analysts said.

PRESSURE ON ALL FRONTS

But US money market funds are not the only place where eurozone banks have been feeling the pinch. According to the ECB's second quarter euro area bank lending survey, the escalation of the sovereign and banking crisis in recent months has led certain euro area banks to report a deterioration in their access to retail and wholesale funding.

Investors expressed their nervousness by avoiding the long-end of the curve as short-term money markets deteriorated less than the longer term market segments.

This is possibly indicating some reluctance of investors towards longer-term investments, the ECB added.

"Looking ahead to the third quarter of 2012, a further moderate deterioration is expected by euro area banks for both retail and wholesale funding."

The ECB survey showed that 18% of euro area banks attributed a deterioration of funding conditions to the sovereign debt crisis through their direct exposure to sovereign debt, up from 4% in the previous quarter.

In addition, on balance 24% of euro area banks reported that the decline in the value of sovereign collateral led to a deterioration in their funding conditions in the second quarter of 2012, after a reported positive impact on funding conditions in the first quarter of 2012.