By Marc Jones
LONDON, May 1 An ECB rate cut this week would
limit moves in the money market in future but may also prevent
borderline healthy banks returning to the market and dull its
appeal for others.
While the European Central Bank is widely expected to cut
its main interest rate to a record low 0.5 percent on Thursday,
market prices show investors believe it
will keep its deposit rate at zero for the foreseeable future.
That would soothe the concerns of those who warn a negative
deposit rate could wipe out unsecured lending market, but would
also narrow the corridor between the main rate and
deposit rate in which money market rates move.
With so much cheap ECB money in the system and
key bank-to-bank lending rates at just 0.2 percent,
the change is unlikely to matter until liquidity levels drop and
market rates begin to move more freely again.
In the last few years, the ultra-easy conditions created by
the ECB mean interbank rates hardly budge even during a flare-up
in the euro zone crisis.
"It is a story for the future really, but what it (a rate
cut) does is lower your effective ceiling for market rates,"
said Nomura rate strategist Guy Mandy. "In that lower-for-longer
environment volatility should be dampened but there are still
risks in that Europe is still not a safe place."
NARROW CORRIDOR
Though worries about the future of the money market remain
centred on the slim chance the ECB cuts its deposit rate,
academic research suggests narrowing the gap between the main
and deposit rates can restrict lending.
Research by Ulrich Bindseil, head of the ECB's market
operations department, shows that the tighter the corridor, the
more banks tend to borrow from the central bank rather than on
the open market. Trading turnover roughly halves if the gap
narrows from 75 basis points to 25.
"Initially, in a zero corridor regime, there is no interbank
trade independently of the level of transaction costs. As the
corridor gets wider, interbank transactions appear more
profitable and interbank trade kicks in," one paper concluded.
Some economists expect a further rate cut later this year.
In that case, if benchmark three-month market rates remained
at 0.2 percent as expected, the risk reward would
be minimal and the option to borrow from the ECB at 0.25 percent
might be too tempting for some to pass up.
But traders say the theory ignores the heavy stigma within
the banking community attached to borrowing from the ECB.
"The incentive banks have to go to the unsecured market is
not about the rate, it is about not depending on official aid
and not having to pledge collateral," said one euro zone-based
money market trader who requested anonymity.
"In my eyes, the approach of saying the unsecured market
will suddenly become less attractive because the ECB will be at
0.50 as opposed to 0.75 percent doesn't make any sense."
Analysts say that it is the banks in Greece, Spain,
Portugal, Italy that remain most dependent on the ECB for their
funding who will be the biggest winners from a rate cut.
Not only will they get cheaper funding but the money they
borrowed in the ECB's two three-year LTROs will also become
cheaper as the rate on those loans tracks the refi rate.
But for banks recovering from the worst effects of the
crisis, it could delay attempts to return to the open market.
"For most of us we are just not lending to those (periphery)
banks it is as simple as that," said one London-based trader.
"But are those banks realistically going to get a lower rate
than 0.5 percent? Probably not."