* FX swap costs dip after central bank action last week
* LIBOR seen rising as funding squeeze continues
HONG KONG Dec 9 Dollar funding costs in
Asia steadied on Friday but will probably resume their rise
after the European Union failed to secure backing from all 27
countries to change the EU treaty at a summit.
In a further blow to hopes of a resolution to the region's
deepening debt crisis, the ECB on Thursday played down hopes
that it would boost its bond purchases, though it did cut
interest rates by 25 basis points to a record low of 1 percent
and offered three-year financing to banks.
Equities retreated and credit spreads widened after EU
diplomats' comments that leaders had not agreed on granting a
banking licence and failed to agree on a treaty change to
enshrine the rules, meaning a deal may now involve the 17 euro
zone nations plus any others that want to join, diplomats said.
Treasuries rose on safe-haven bids with the 10-year yield
falling to 1.97 percent on Friday. It is expected to
tumble further to record lows in coming weeks.
Policymakers' actions are "a desperately asymmetrical policy
response" to the crisis and it is very difficult to see how an
expanded European Securities Mechanism can be "enhanced enough
to become a game changer," Westpac strategists said.
In Asia, Australia bond futures -- a popular playground for
investors betting on the global economy -- firmed after notching
up hefty gains this week after a rate cut.
Costs of borrowing dollars via FX swaps in Japan began
widening again after narrowing substantially since last week's
actions taken by global central banks to reduce funding costs.
One-year cross-currency basis swaps in Japan
or the premium of borrowing dollars rose to 56 bps on Friday
from 51 bps in the previous session but held well below a post
2008 financial crisis era high of 77 bps hit in late November.
Other money market indicators also showed a brief reprieve
in funding stress after banks took more than $50 billion at a
three-month liquidity operation on Wednesday, which was the
first since the cost of using dollar swap lines with the Federal
Reserve last week was reduced last week.
While euro-dollar basis swaps have eased by nearly 50 bps
after the joint action, Sean Keane, head of Triple T Consulting
and former head of money market trading at Credit Suisse in
Singapore, said the uptick in funding should also ease market
concerns about euro-zone bank funding for now.
Three month dollar LIBOR held at 0.54 percent for
the second consecutive day while implied rates from Eurodollar
futures , which are bets on the future interest rates on
dollar deposits in euro-zone banks, dipped slightly on Thursday.
But the very difficult funding conditions that exist in the
cash markets for banks with collateral constraints would suggest
the fixing rate may need to push higher in the coming days,
Keane says.