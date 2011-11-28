* Funding needs more acute for French banks - JP Morgan

* LIBOR set to rise more before year end

HONG KONG Nov 28 The cost of borrowing dollars through currency derivatives held near their highest levels since the 2008 financial crisis on Monday, putting more pressure on European policymakers to come up with a solution before a summit next week.

Even as reports that the International Monetary Fund may be looking to help Italy lifted stocks and Asian currencies on Monday, dollar funding costs remained elevated, offering no respite to European banks.

The IMF later denied it was in talks with Italian authorities on such a plan.

Three-month euro/dollar cross currency basis swaps which measures the premium that a borrower of dollars needs to pay to access funds, held around 149 basis points, not far away from an October 2008 peak of 166 bps which was matched in Friday trade.

Ratings agency Moody's warned the rapid escalation of the euro zone sovereign and banking crisis is threatening the credit standing of all European sovereigns.

Financial markets have put Italy, Spain and now France under increasing pressure on scepticism over the ability of European leaders to resolve the debt crisis, and market players have closely watched the European central bank's dollar lending operations to gauge whether a liquidity crunch is spreading.

In Asia, interbank markets have been largely calm except for small pockets such as Australia's Kangaroo bond market -- offshore borrowers raising funds in Australian dollars -- where panicky investors triggered a dramatic leap in borrowing costs robbing European banks of an important source of funds.

One trader at a U.S. bank in Hong Kong said banks were growing wary of loaning out funds before year-end, adding pressure on banks which are relying more on FX swaps to raise funds at a time when U.S. money market funds are reducing their exposure.

In a note, J.P. Morgan strategists said reserves held with the Federal Reserve by U.S. subsidiaries of German, Swiss and Japanese banks rose by the end of third quarter while those of French banks declined.

At $72 billion as of end-September, French bank reserves with the Fed were below the $94 billion of their remaining liabilities with U.S. money market funds, J.P. Morgan estimated, increasing their reliance on FX swaps.

Even on an outright basis, three-month dollar rates in Singapore fixed above the 0.51 percent mark for the first time since July 2010.

With December-end LIBOR indicated at 0.62 percent by eurodollar futures <0#ED:>, costs may rise more. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Kim Coghill)