* Funding needs more acute for French banks - JP Morgan
* LIBOR set to rise more before year end
HONG KONG Nov 28 The cost of borrowing
dollars through currency derivatives held near their highest
levels since the 2008 financial crisis on Monday, putting more
pressure on European policymakers to come up with a solution
before a summit next week.
Even as reports that the International Monetary Fund may be
looking to help Italy lifted stocks and Asian currencies on
Monday, dollar funding costs remained elevated, offering no
respite to European banks.
The IMF later denied it was in talks with Italian
authorities on such a plan.
Three-month euro/dollar cross currency basis swaps
which measures the premium that a borrower of
dollars needs to pay to access funds, held around 149 basis
points, not far away from an October 2008 peak of 166 bps which
was matched in Friday trade.
Ratings agency Moody's warned the rapid escalation of the
euro zone sovereign and banking crisis is threatening the credit
standing of all European sovereigns.
Financial markets have put Italy, Spain and now France under
increasing pressure on scepticism over the ability of European
leaders to resolve the debt crisis, and market players have
closely watched the European central bank's dollar lending
operations to gauge whether a liquidity crunch is spreading.
In Asia, interbank markets have been largely calm except for
small pockets such as Australia's Kangaroo bond market --
offshore borrowers raising funds in Australian dollars -- where
panicky investors triggered a dramatic leap in borrowing costs
robbing European banks of an important source of funds.
One trader at a U.S. bank in Hong Kong said banks were
growing wary of loaning out funds before year-end, adding
pressure on banks which are relying more on FX swaps to raise
funds at a time when U.S. money market funds are reducing their
exposure.
In a note, J.P. Morgan strategists said reserves held with
the Federal Reserve by U.S. subsidiaries of German, Swiss and
Japanese banks rose by the end of third quarter while those of
French banks declined.
At $72 billion as of end-September, French bank reserves
with the Fed were below the $94 billion of their remaining
liabilities with U.S. money market funds, J.P. Morgan estimated,
increasing their reliance on FX swaps.
Even on an outright basis, three-month dollar rates in
Singapore fixed above the 0.51 percent mark for
the first time since July 2010.
With December-end LIBOR indicated at 0.62 percent by
eurodollar futures <0#ED:>, costs may rise more.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Kim Coghill)