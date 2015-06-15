By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, June 15
NEW YORK, June 15 If you have never experienced
a migraine, consider yourself blessed by a thousand angels.
Sarah Hackley wishes she could say that. The Austin-based
writer and editor suffers from headaches so severe, "it feels
like someone is jamming an ice pick into my temple while
dropping an anvil on my head."
Nowadays, she gets attacks at least twice a week, sometimes
daily. But twice in her life time, the 31-year-old mom of two
has experienced migraines that lasted for an astonishing two
years.
Migraines may not exert just physical pain or emotional
duress. They could hurt the pocketbook, too, and blow up the
most careful financial planning.
Hackley quit her job, working part-time from home, and has
spent many thousands of dollars visiting specialists around the
country. She isn't saving much for retirement.
"Migraines are a huge deal for your finances, because they
influence what you can do," says Hackley, author of "Finding
Happiness with Migraines."
Saving is already hard for most Americans. Throw in a
debilitating condition that can leave you bedridden, wracked by
pain, sensitive to light, noise or smells, and unable to work.
How will your bank account fare then?
"Part of the suffering is that migraines take such a huge
hit on people's lives and finances," says Carolyn Bernstein,
clinical director of the Comprehensive Headache Center at Beth
Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Brookline, Massachusetts.
"You are unable to go to work, you are using up all your
vacation time, and you are prevented from being able to advance
in your career," Bernstein says.
COSTS TO WALLET, LIFE
These recurring headaches torture a surprising number of
people - about 36 million Americans, or 10 percent of the
population, according to the New York City-based nonprofit
Migraine Research Foundation.
Each year, that translates to 113 million lost work days, a
cost to employers of $13 billion, and $50 billion in annual
healthcare services.
Migraines can torpedo finances at multiple stages of your
career. They can affect your education, by encouraging sufferers
to drop out; your prime earning years, by hampering productivity
and promotions; and your golden years, with the pain pushing you
into early retirement.
"When migraines are out of control, they can set people up
for a lifetime of underachievement," says Dr. Richard Lipton,
vice-chair of neurology at the Albert Einstein College of
Medicine in the Bronx, New York.
Part of the challenge is that migraines are mysterious and
individual in nature.
Still, there are a few key strategies migraine sufferers can
use to minimize the financial hit.
DON'T SUFFER IN SILENCE
"See a doctor and get treatment right away," advises Lipton.
A tailored personal strategy might include taking preventive
medication on a daily basis, avoiding triggers that could range
from missing meals to getting irregular sleep or drinking
alcohol, and having additional medication on hand for when the
migraines hit.
To control ongoing healthcare costs, consider medical
savings accounts. You will be forking out for everything from
deductibles to co-pays to out-of-network services, and you
should at least be using pretax money to cover all that, saving
you on the order of 30 percent.
Bernstein provides this example: If you are on three
different medications to control your migraines, each one with a
co-pay costing $10 a month, that's $360 for the year.
Add in physical therapy 10 times a year, each session with a
$25 co-pay, for another $250 annually. Other treatments like
acupuncture could prove effective, but might not be covered by
your insurance plan.
PROTECT YOURSELF
If attacks are causing you to be away from work fairly
consistently, you may be seen by higher-ups as someone who
cannot be counted on, and miss out on plum assignments or
promotions. Or worse, be first in the firing line if there are
staff cutbacks.
As a result, "ask your doctor for a letter to give to your
Human Resources department," advises Bernstein. "That way you
won't get penalized for having migraines. Once it's documented,
you have some degree of protection."
As for Sarah Hackley, she is able to work only a few hours a
day, or a migraine is triggered, laying her out for a full week.
But with the help of doctors and fellow sufferers at online
communities like Migraine.com, she can at least manage her money
and her migraines.
"It's an expensive condition, but all the support out there
is invaluable," she says. "You can't put a price on that."
