(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, June 15When Alexander Koury took his
cats to get groomed a few weeks ago, he got a bit of a shock at
the checkout counter.
The Phoenix financial planner brought his 5-year-old orange
tabbies Frankie and Scotch in for bathing, clipping and shaving,
which cost $150. But then the payment system asked whether he
wanted to tack on a healthy tip: Either 20, 25 or 30 percent.
"Ridiculous," says Koury, 36, who says it was not explained
to him why he needed to tip, or whom. He was so irked, in fact,
that he ended up giving no tip at all.
Traditionally, many consumers have rewarded tip-worthy
service when the spirit moves them, and within a certain range:
10 percent is on the low side, 15 is fairly standard, and 20 is
seen as generous.
But with the advent of pre-calculated tipping options, and
apps like Square that allow businesses to customize payment
screens, consumers are prompted for tips in unfamiliar
circumstances. Options in the 20-25-30 percent range pop up with
increasing frequency.
Welcome to the phenomenon of "tip inflation."
Recent data from Square, a popular mobile payments app led
by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, reveals that tip
encouragement seems to be working: The average tip for taxis
last year was 16.54 percent, in the food and beverage sector it
was 17.05 percent, and in salons it was 18.55 percent. In a
previous analysis, Square users reported that from 2013 to 2014,
customers tipped 35 percent more frequently.
It should be noted that Square's default settings for
amounts over $10 are "No tip, 15 percent, 20 percent, 25
percent." So if you are seeing tip options of 20, 25 and 30
percent, that has been customized by the business owner.
"Don't fall for it!" says New York financial planner David
Mendels. "Twenty percent is a generous tip, and if I don't give
more than that, it doesn't make me a miser. If they suggest
more, it makes them greedy and unprofessional. That is reason
enough to knock it down to 15 percent."
The bottom line: Business owners have every right to ask for
whatever tip they deem appropriate. And you, in turn, have every
right to say "No."
"Would you voluntarily pay a higher amount for anything just
because you were given the option to do so?" asks Edward Vargo,
a financial adviser in Westlake, Ohio. "I would simply ignore
anything above 20 percent, unless you feel you have received
really exceptional service."
When ultra-generous tip options are waved in customers'
faces, it can feel very much like "tip shaming." Rather than
appearing miserly to the service employee, people often just tap
one of the available options and swallow the additional cost.
So how can consumers make a snap decision that is
appropriate for them? It may seem like a straightforward
transaction, but there are actually many factors packed into
that one decision, advises etiquette expert Diane Gottsman,
author of "Modern Etiquette for a Better Life" and founder of
the Protocol School of Texas.
What can you afford? Was the service above-and-beyond in any
way? And is the service professional largely dependent on those
tips for their income?
"You decide what you tip, and you should not feel pressured
by the app," says Gottsman. "So go with your feelings, but
please tip fairly."
And if you are feeling guilty about not agreeing to a lavish
tip? Financial planner Vargo has some simple advice: "Get over
it."
(Editing by Beth Pinsker and Dan Grebler)