By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Dec 5If there is one takeaway from the
depressing retirement-savings surveys that come in pretty much
every day, it is this: The current system is not working for
most Americans.
Workplace-based 401(k)s may be OK in theory, but in reality,
they are not getting us where we need to be. For one thing, only
about half of workers have workplace retirement plans, according
to Pew Charitable Trusts.
Without automatic enrollment and payroll deductions, many
people just do not take the initiative to save in other
retirement vehicles such as IRAs. Because of this, one-third of
Americans have saved precisely zero for their golden years,
according to a survey by GoBankingRates.com.
The whole system needs a radical rethink - and that is where
people like Ida Rademacher come in. As head of the Financial
Security Program for think tank Aspen Institute, it is her job
to think our way out of this mess.
Reuters spoke with Rademacher to talk about where the system
is falling short - and how we can go about fixing it.
Q: Is it our fault for not saving enough, or is it the
system's fault?
A: A lot of people see this as a personal failure, but part
of the problem is that we have a system that is not set up to
facilitate savings. With small businesses, or with freelancers
and contractors, there are an awful lot of gaps in access to
retirement plans. And people are changing jobs so often these
days that they might have four or five little pots of money,
which then just get cashed out.
Q: What solutions are giving you hope?
A: There are a lot of innovative things going on. At the
state level, in places such as California and Illinois and
Oregon, they realize this is a crisis, because it is the states
that are going to have deal with all these poor seniors. So they
are expanding access to retirement savings plans, such as at
small businesses, and making enrollment automatic. This is going
to help literally millions of people.
Another exciting initiative is dual-account systems, which
encourage both short-term and long-term savings at the same
time. A lot of research has shown that this will really work.
Because often when people get financial shocks, they have no
choice but to raid their retirement savings. If you build an
emergency fund simultaneously, then you have another recourse.
Then there are experiments to make retirement savings
portable, so you can take them from job to job. That is where
the system ultimately needs to go.
Q: How are mobile apps changing the savings landscape?
A: Apps such as Even (www.even.com/) are helping people deal
with fluctuating income. If your income spikes one month, it
will put some into savings; if you have a shortfall one month,
it will give some of that back. Another company called Digit
(www.digit.co/) takes out micro amounts of savings, at random
moments based on your cash flow, and then texts to let you know.
Other apps get people to focus on saving the first $500, kind of
like Couch-to-5K programs for savings.
Q: What are companies doing to take the lead on this and get
their employees saving?
A: Innovative companies are taking a fintech approach to
retirement saving, like Uber partnering with Betterment
(www.betterment.com) and Lyft with Honest Dollar
(www.honestdollar.com). Employees can sign up for retirement
saving with a few taps on their smartphone. These days,
companies that attend to workers' financial wellness are
becoming employers of choice.
Q: Fees can kill any portfolio; how is technology helping
with that?
A: That is where a lot of the newer firms such as
Wealthfront (www.wealthfront.com) are focusing. Technology is
not only getting people better access to retirement saving but
lowering fees and helping them with things like asset allocation
and rebalancing and tax optimization strategies. That
combination of roboadvisers with big-data analysis is definitely
driving down costs.
Q: Look into the future: Where is our retirement system
going to be in five or 10 years?
A: I would hope there will be more automation, more
transparency, more people saving. And the future of financial
advice is going to be very different. Right now there is usually
only advice for those in crisis, like credit counseling for
those who are deep in debt. What about financial advice for the
rest of us?
