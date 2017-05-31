By Beth Pinsker
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 31 Stretched thin by the needs of
your children and your elderly parents? Try this "sandwich
generation" solution: Move your young adults in with their
grandparents and let them take care of each other.
This is working for Eileen Helmer, who turns 30 this summer,
and her grandmother, also named Eileen, who is almost 90. They
are best friends and roommates in Miami.
"I do all the grocery shopping, heavy lifting and changing
the lightbulbs. She takes care of all of my plants," says
Helmer, who moved in with her grandmother more than six years
ago to save money during law school.
She liked it so much that she stayed after she graduated and
went to work for EY as a tax lawyer.
The middle generation - made up of her mom and her three
aunts and uncles - could not be happier to have a caring family
member on site.
"Everyone says it’s a great relief," says Helmer.
Many members of the so-called "sandwich generation" feel
squeezed by competing demands. In fact, more than half of those
who provide financial support to an adult family member say it
is hindering their ability to save for their own retirement,
according to a new Wells Fargo/Gallup poll.
"It catches the middle generation a lot of times by
surprise," said Sandra McPeak, managing director of investments
at Wells Fargo Advisors.
There is a huge range of solutions to deal with the
caretaking dilemmas that arise. Liza Baker, a health coach
(simply-healthcoaching.com/) based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, has
clients living with aging parents to provide full-time care. She
also had a client who turned away a neglectful father.
Here is how some families are meeting the demands from both
sides, without letting their own retirement get off track:
* Make decisions as a family
Family communication is key, says McPeak. She has one set of
clients in their early 80s who both need full-time care and are
worried about how long their funds will hold out. Their
daughters call often, wanting to know the financial picture, but
the parents are not ready to talk in more than broad brush
strokes.
"The daughters are just able to take care of themselves, and
they are terrified," says McPeak.
But the financial picture is complicated, because the family
might not benefit most by selling the parent's home now while
they are both alive, because they would have to pay tax on a
gain over $500,000, and the house has greatly appreciated in
value in 35 years. "It's a touchy subject," says McPeak, and one
best discussed with all the parties at once, talking in specific
numbers so everyone knows what is going on.
* Make lemonade
When caregiving sucks away all your energy and puts a halt
on your career, there are ways to make it work for you.
After a long stretch putting her own career as a product
designer on hold to care for her kids and her parents, Colleen
Kavanaugh, 45, put her skills to use.
"When my dad died, I realized that I had what was the
equivalent of a masters degree," says Kavanaugh, who lives near
Morristown, New Jersey, and now makes $125 an hour as a
certified caregiving consultant (thelongestdance.com/).
Her best advice to clients: Get a power of attorney before
something happens, especially if there is any cognitive decline.
* Put grandma and the kids to work
Sometime the two bread ends of the sandwich are able to work
together to help the middle. For Daniel Grote, a financial
planner at Latitude Financial Group in Denver, moving his
mother-in-law into his home for six years meant she was taken
care of and there was a built-in babysitter for his three young
kids.
While her stay turned out to be temporary and not too
expensive, Grote is now preparing for costs down the road.
Taking the advice he gives others, that means looking into
long-term care insurance and buying a house big enough for her
to have a room if she needs to move back.
Eileen Helmer is also preparing for more intense caregiving
duties. She is engaged to be married to a 33-year-old who also
lives with his grandparents and helps take care of them. They
plan to split their time between the two homes, although they
have not yet worked out all the details.
"Maybe my grandmother will take care of my kids," Helmer
says.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Dan Grebler)