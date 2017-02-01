(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Feb 1Would you rather be single
forever, or put up with a partner who is financially
irresponsible?
For Renee Sylvestre-Williams, the choice is easy: Single.
"Being with someone financially irresponsible just wouldn't
make any sense," says Sylvestre-Williams, a 42-year-old writer
in Toronto, Canada. "If I'm coming into a relationship, I don't
want to take on the burden of all his financial problems."
According to new data from financial planning firm LearnVest
(www.learnvest.com/), Sylvestre-Williams is part of a
healthy majority. LearnVest's Money Habits & Confessions Survey
found that 58 percent of people say they would choose to be
single for the rest of their lives instead of partnering with
someone with messed-up finances.
That might help explain why single-person households are at
record highs, accounting for nearly 28 percent of all American
households in 2014, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. So is
the percentage of single-parent households, according to Pew
Research.
For true romantics, it might be shocking to discover that
finances are such a critical factor in our choice of partners.
After all, most profiles on Match.com or eHarmony.com talk
dreamily about long walks on the beach, not about checking each
other's credit scores.
At the same time, the data offers some hope: Putting your
finances on a positive track is not just good for your
retirement accounts, but actually makes you a more appealing
romantic prospect.
"Marriage can be risky, financially, especially if you have
a spouse who has substantial debt or is bad with money in other
ways. By living single, you take all those kinds of
complications off the table," says Bella DePaulo, a project
scientist at the University of California, Santa Barbara and
author of the book "Singled Out: How Singles Are Stereotyped,
Stigmatized, and Ignored, and Still Live Happily Ever After."
The LearnVest survey also found that more than two-thirds of
Americans in relationships, 68 percent, say money is a bigger
source of tension than sex. Almost a quarter, 24 percent, have
broken up with partners over money issues.
While avoiding marital money messiness in one thing, being
(and staying) single presents its own financial challenges.
A few tips for going solo:
* Know that the retirement bar has been raised
Without the financial cushion of a working partner, your own
money choices become all the more critical. Whereas those in a
relationship might cope with job loss by leaning on their
partner's income for a while, it is all on you.
That means spend less, bolster your emergency fund, try to
reduce fixed monthly burdens like housing costs, and work on
diversifying your income streams (with a side hustle or rental
property), says DePaulo.
On the back end of your earning years, plan on working as
long as possible and delaying Social Security benefits to boost
payouts.
* Get your paperwork in order
Just because you don't have a life partner, that doesn't
mean you are absolved from life's annoying paperwork. Atlanta
financial planner Niv Persaud suggests drawing up a HIPAA
release form, healthcare proxy and financial power of attorney,
in the event of emergencies. Instead of a wife or husband making
difficult health or money decisions during a crisis, you can
name a sibling, parent or close friend to call the shots.
* Put a planner to work
Every financial planner on the planet urges the importance
of having the "Money Talk" with your spouse: To get everything
on the table, bounce ideas around, and agree on a plan together.
If you are on your own, a financial planner can help fill that
role. "Singles need someone to hold them accountable, too - and
a financial planner can be that person," says Alexa von Tobel,
LearnVest's founder and CEO.
* Build your own 'insurance' network
In one sense, having a life partner is kind of like having
an insurance policy for whatever craziness life throws at you.
But it is not the only one available: In the absence of a
partner, work on cultivating other relationships with people who
will be able to step in and help during times of need.
