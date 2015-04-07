(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, April 7 If you want to ask Jonathan
Cane what he loves most about cycling, you might have some
trouble catching up with him.
Chances are, the 51-year-old triathlon coach will be
pedaling at 20 miles per hour on his Trek Domane, deep in the
forests of New York's Harriman State Park or alongside the
cliffs of the New Jersey Palisades.
"There's something nice and pure about being on two wheels,"
says Cane, a Harlem resident who typically rides around 100
miles a week. "It's like being a kid and getting on your bike
for the first time."
In fact, for many, cycling is not just a pastime - it's
something of an addiction. And it can be expensive.
Americans spent $2.3 billion on bicycles in 2013, up 4
percent from the year before, according to the National Sporting
Goods Association. Meanwhile, also in 2013, we spent $188
million on helmets, $669 million on apparel and even $75 million
on special bike shoes.
When you separate out enthusiasts who ride an average of 140
miles a month, they spent an average of $1,622 on a new bike in
2014, according to the American Bicyclist Study from consulting
firm Gluskin Townley Group.
Even if you subtract the bike itself, top biking buffs still
forked out an average of $1,659 on other bicycling-related
products.
All those lofty numbers don't surprise Jonathan Cane at all.
"If you see a pack of 50 guys racing around the park, that's
probably a quarter of a million dollars worth of bikes right
there," he says.
Throw in maintenance, other accessories like gloves and
gear, along with a few race entries here and there, and you're
very easily looking at over $1,000 a year, he says.
Ben Davidson, an artist from British Columbia, Canada, spent
almost $10,000 on his cycling habit in the past year, purchasing
two bikes and doing a 1,000-mile charity ride for a children's
hospital.
"I'm not the best person to ask about saving money on
bikes," Davidson says. "It's the one thing I love to spend money
on."
Thanks to a spike in city living, plus growing amenities for
cyclists like bike lanes and European-style rideshare programs,
there are more bike aficionados like Cane and Davidson than
ever: The number of bike commuters grew by 40 percent between
2000 and 2010, according to the Sierra Club.
But you don't have to go broke in the process. Here are a
few strategies to cut your cycling costs.
1. Buy used
If you don't know the first thing about bicycle mechanics,
it probably makes sense to buy new, along with the manufacturer
warrantees and routine maintenance checks.
If you're handy, and want to save potentially hundreds or
even thousands of dollars, there is no shame in buying a used
bike.
In fact, during the recent recession, used-bikes sales
exploded, says Gluskin Townley Group co-founder Jay Townley, and
now comprise around a quarter of the total market.
Local bike shops often act as exchanges for used bikes, and
you can feel more secure about your purchase there, says
Townley. For deeper discounts, check out eBay or Craigslist, but
buyer beware.
2. Use timing to your advantage
As this epic winter finally recedes and racing season starts
up, you can forget about getting amazing deals. Especially since
top manufacturers are increasingly insistent on fixed pricing,
says Townley.
But the end of the racing season, like October, is when
riders typically sell bikes and gear as they plan ahead for next
year. That's when to pounce.
3. Forget top-of-the-line
Yes, you could certainly spend $5,000 on an ultralight
racing bike that will have your buddies drooling.
Unless you're Olympics-bound, take it down a notch and get a
perfectly excellent high-performance bike for $2,000 or less. If
one pricey bike weighs two pounds less than a cheaper
alternative, why not just lose two pounds yourself and save
thousands of dollars, asks Cane.
4. Be immune to peer pressure
Some bike stores are rather snobbish, Cane says, and won't
give you the time of day unless you're a muscled Adonis who's
ready to pay for the most elite gear.
Forget them, and stick to your budget. In fact, if you have
a friend who's an experienced rider, bring him or her along for
any shopping excursions. They will know the lingo, what you
really need and what you don't, and won't let you get bamboozled
by salespeople who are just salivating over fat commissions.
(Editing by Beth Pinsker, Lauren Young and Ted Botha)