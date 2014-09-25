(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, Sept. 25 Allison Lodish used to be a
huge football fan.
Her affection for the game evaporated when her husband got
fixated on fantasy football, a leisure pursuit where
participants draft their own dream teams and compete against
each other, based on how those players fare.
Before she knew it, he was in three leagues of fantasy
football. Then, it became 10.
"It was crazy," says the 41-year-old personal stylist from
California's Marin County.
Crazy not just in terms of time expended, but money. Since
many fantasy leagues charge fees for entering, trading players,
or picking up free agents, the sums involved can be substantial.
At the height of her husband's involvement, the hobby was
costing north of $1,000 a year, Lodish estimates.
Indeed, the fantasy game has plenty of fans, with more than
41 million players in North America, according to the Fantasy
Sports Trade Association. That's up from 27 million in 2009,
with the typical player dropping $111 a year on the hobby, and
others, far more.
In an era of stagnant incomes and rising prices, it's no
wonder some spouses are alarmed by the amounts involved. The
average player spends more than eight hours a week perfecting
his or her team, the trade group says.
So, is there a fix for the obsession?
Experts say the first steps toward resolving familial
conflicts around a fantasy sport involve turning off the TV for
a few minutes and not obsessively checking statistics. Then,
start working through marital differences that can easily spiral
out of control.
"You have to figure out the crux of the problem," says
Sharon Epperson, CNBC's personal finance correspondent and
author of a financial advice book for couples, "The Big Payoff."
"It may be about the money, or it may have nothing to do
with that. It may be the amount of time being spent away from
the spouse or the children that is really annoying the other
person," Epperson adds.
If a partner feels neglected, or the cash involved is being
drawn from other family pots, that is a problem, says Matthew
Berry, ESPN's senior fantasy analyst and author of "Fantasy
Life," which chronicles the exploding interest in the field.
"Everything in moderation," he says. "I don't think fantasy
football is different from any other couples issue. It's about
communication, and understanding what's important to the other
person."
Here are some tips that may safeguard the family budget, or
your marriage, from an unchecked fantasy-football fetish:
FAMILY NEEDS COME FIRST
"I don't think spending money on fantasy sports is a bad
thing - as long as you can afford it," says Epperson, herself a
devoted Pittsburgh Steelers fan who grew up watching greats like
Franco Harris and Lynn Swann.
But if that cash is being siphoned from other critical
needs, it's a guaranteed recipe for marital discord. So before
you sign up for multiple fantasy leagues, get your other bases
covered.
Epperson's advice: Stay current on all monthly bills, save
20 percent of your income in long-term vehicles like 401(k)s,
and another 10 percent in short-terms savings like a household
emergency fund.
Then you can set aside 10 percent of income for "fun money"
- and that's where your fantasy-sports budget needs to come
from.
AVOID SECRETS
Everyone likes to spend a little time and money on personal
passions, whether it's fantasy sports or designer shoes. And
that's okay - unless that information is being hidden from your
significant other.
"It's only a big deal if you are not telling your spouse,"
says Epperson. "That's like loading up a credit-card that your
spouse doesn't know about. That's financial infidelity, and
that's a big problem in marriages."
INVOLVE YOUR PARTNER
If your spouse pushes back against your fantasy-football
interest, take it as a compliment: They want to spend more time
with you.
So here's an elegant solution: Get them involved, if you
can.
"My advice is always, 'Try it, you'll love it,'" says ESPN's
Berry. "My wife now plays in my fantasy league. That way, Sunday
becomes a day you can spend together, instead of apart."
HAND OVER THE WINNINGS
If your spouse has zero interest in fantasy sports, here's a
novel approach: Pledge that any cash you win will go directly
into their bank account.
"That's what I did with my wife originally," says Berry.
"Whatever I won, she got to spend. So when I won my league,
she got a brand new purse. It worked out great. Nowadays, if I'm
falling behind in third place or something, she tells me to get
it together and start studying up."
Still, the outcome may not always be so collegial.
Allison Lodish eventually set up a website for fellow
fantasy-sports "widows" and ended up splitting with her husband.
"It should be a fun game that brings people together," she
says. "But if it's driving people apart, that is where you need
to take a hard look at it."
(Editing by Beth Pinsker, Lauren Young and Bernadette Baum)