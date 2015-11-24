(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Bobbi Rebell
NEW YORK Nov 24 Etana Flegenheimer is upping
her Thanksgiving budget this year. The Seattle-based search
engine optimization specialist is having friends and family
over. She is looking forward to a relaxing evening, visiting and
watching football.
Flegenheimer, 28, plans to buy her turkey at Whole Foods
, instead of the cheaper one at Safeway. All told, she
expects to spend about $200 on her Thanksgiving meal.
And that is not where the higher-budget ends. Flegenheimer's
friends are a high-maintenance group, many of whom only eat
grass-fed meat and care a lot about everything being organic.
Some have become gluten-free.
A self-proclaimed a foodie, Flegenheimer tends to buy
"better" ingredients. "I like to make my cranberry sauce myself,
not using canned cranberries," she says. "Those types of things
make a big difference."
Flegenheimer is not alone: 42 percent of millennials (ages
18 to 34) say they plan to spend more money on Thanksgiving this
year, according to Allrecipes 2015 Thanksgiving survey. That
compares to 34 percent of non-millennials.
More than two-thirds of millennials will go to more than one
Thanksgiving event this year, spending not only on traditional
items like turkeys and pie crusts, but also on ingredients that
fit into gluten-free and paleo diets, according to Allrecipes,
a food-focused social network. Allrecipes says it is seeing
triple-digit growth for many recipes that fall into those
categories.
Allrecipes expects to see bump in year-over-year spending on
alcohol, including wine and hard cider, and especially spirits
like bourbon.
The reason why millennials are spending more than other
demographic groups? They are participating in Thanksgiving meals
more than once, and sometimes on different days, according to
Esmee Williams, vice president of consumer and brand strategy at
Allrecipes.
"(Millennials) are more likely to be buying more artisan,
local-crafted products," Williams says. "They pride themselves
on being tastemakers and trendsetters. So they will buy the
products that support their values and beliefs."
A product's origin is especially important to younger
shoppers, and they are willing to pay more for it. "They see the
creator as an extension of their own story," she notes. Examples
include small-batch cheeses, free-range turkeys, artisanal maple
syrups and fair-trade coffees.
Millennials are using social media to share what they are
serving, too. According to Allrecipes 2015 Thanksgiving survey,
half of millennials plan to snap and share photos of the
Thanksgiving foods they prepare. And they are tapping mobile
phones to search for words like "epic" and "amazing" when
looking for recipes.
After millennials eat, it is time to enjoy the latest
Thanksgiving tradition - online shopping. According to the Adobe
Digital Index, put out by the digital marketing and media firm,
39 percent of millennials plan to use their mobile phone to shop
on Thanksgiving. Even more - 57 percent - will be spending some
of that quality shopping time in front of their computers.
As for Flegenheimer, she is excited to have a day off from
work. "I don't have a lot of traditions. That's why I do
friendsgiving," she says.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Cynthia Osterman)