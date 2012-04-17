April 18 Money transfer startup TransferWise,
which bypasses banks and taps consumers to move funds, said it
has raised $1.3 million from venture firms and backers of PayPal
and Betfair to expand its reach.
London-headquartered TransferWise, which so far operates
between Britain and eurozone, uses the real mid-market exchange
rates and charges a low flat fee on small transfers,
undercutting banks.
"We are using the power of technology and the crowd to
disrupt the industry and cut out the middlemen, and many of the
middling fees, from a service that is dominated by banks," said
co-founder Taavet Hinrikus, who was one of the first software
engineers at Skype.
The startup, founded by Estonians Hinrikus and Kristo
Kaarmann, said the investment round was led by IA Ventures,
Index Ventures, PayPal co-founder Max Levchin and included
backers of Wonga and Betfair.