(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Mitch Lipka
Aug 21When is the best time to book a trip to
Walt Disney World? What are the niftiest travel apps? How do you
arrange a speedy Plan B if your flight is delayed or canceled?
The answers to these and other travel questions from those
in the know could make the difference between a pleasant journey
and one you want to forget in a hurry.
During a Twitter discussion on Aug. 19 hosted by Reuters, a
panel of experts fielded questions about travel. Below, we
elaborate on the pundits' responses beyond the 140 characters
allowed in a tweet.
The panel comprised Brian Kelly, who runs ThePointsGuy.com;
Tim Winship, editor and publisher of FrequentFlier.com, and
Jason Cochran, editor of Frommers.com.
(Read the entire Twitter thread at #ReutersTravel.)
WHEN IS THE BEST TIME TO BOOK HOLIDAY TRAVEL?
About four to six months in advance will likely give you the
best chance to get better prices. Within a month or two of major
holidays, prices tend to rise considerably.
It's risky waiting for a last-minute deal. You could end up
paying some of the highest fares, or not getting a flight at
all.
AT THE AIRPORT, YOUR FLIGHT'S CANCELED. WHAT SHOULD YOU DO?
Call the airline reservation service to see what other
flights they can get you on. If there's a major cancellation,
you'll likely encounter a crowd at the airline's customer
service desk. If you have airline lounge access, try to find
help there, too.
Consider using Twitter or other social media to get answers.
But note: You're more likely to get a prompt reply if you have a
large social media following.
If your plans are disrupted and an immediate solution isn't
in the offing, feel free to show true emotion (without yelling
or screaming). It can be discombobulating when you're expecting
to travel somewhere but are stuck along the way. Airlines are
able and willing to compensate customers who have been thrown
off course.
WHEN'S BEST TO VISIT DISNEY WORLD OR A SIMILAR THEME PARK?
Visiting theme parks at off-peak times can make for a very
different and considerably more pleasant experience, partly
because you'll enjoy lower hotel rates.
If you can swing it, go while school is in session. A trip
just before the winter holidays, for instance, will allow you to
see the parks all decked out, while avoiding wall-to-wall crowds
and multiple-hour-long waits for rides.
WHAT ARE SOME HANDY TRAVEL APPS?
Jason Cochran, editor of Frommers.com, recommends
CityMapper. The app provides detailed transit information to
help travelers get around in eight cities: New York, Boston,
Washington, D.C., London, Paris, Barcelona, Madrid and Berlin.
He also likes Voxer, which turns a smartphone into a
walkie-talkie, so you can talk to anyone else on the app for
free. HiConverter converts just about any currency or measure.
Brian Kelly, of The Points Guy, likes the Uber app for car
services, HotelTonight to get last-minute hotel deals, and
TripIt to make his itineraries.
WHAT ARE SOME MUST-PACK TRAVEL ITEMS?
Among the recommendations: An extension cord (for hotel
rooms with too few outlets in the wrong places), foam ear plugs,
plastic zipper bags, a mini travel charger with USB ports that
allows a single outlet to charge multiple devices, and
noise-cancelling headphones.
Also, don't forget the dryer sheets.
Why dryer sheets? A scented one can be used to take the
stink out of a trash can or drawer; it's also handy for wiping
lint off a computer screen or removing sticky stuff off a hotel
iron.
The sheets, which could double up as bug repellent, may also
repel other things - stuff one in a shoe, for example, to keep
your suitcase fresh as a daisy.
(Editing by Beth Pinsker, Lauren Young and Bernadette Baum)