By Beth Pinsker
| NEW YORK, June 20
NEW YORK, June 20
worth it because, chances are, you are still going to be paying
it off next year.
A new survey released June 20 from financial website
LearnVest.com says that Americans take an average of six months
to recover financially from a vacation.
Additionally, 66 percent of the 1,000 people who responded
to the survey in May said they spend more than on one month's
rent or mortgage on a week-long vacation, a finding especially
troubling to Alexa von Tobel, the founder and chief executive
officer of LearnVest.
Survey participants shelled out 10 percent of their annual
income on vacations, on average. In fact, some 74 percent
admitted to going into debt to pay for a vacation - with the
average hole for a trip coming in at $1,108.
Pushing reality aside and taking on more debt to go on a
trip is a bad idea because it can impact the biggest vacation of
all - retirement.
"We all need a break, but there are much bigger things that
matter," says von Tobel, who is also a certified financial
planner.
There are ways to avoid lingering debt from a vacation,
starting with this four-step plan:
1. Pick the right card
Getting a new credit card might not sound like the recipe
for smart spending, but strategizing your rewards forces you to
plan months ahead for a trip.
If you start four or more months out, you could snag a
travel rewards card with a hefty bonus of 50,000 miles, says
Jill Gonzalez, senior analyst at Wallethub.com, a credit card
information site. While you may not be able to use those miles
for your summer trip because of black-out dates, you can store
them for a future trip and benefit from other features of the
card - such as no foreign transaction fees.
If you have existing debt, you can find balance transfer
cards that offer a zero percent interest rate for up to 21
months. It is not the best financial scenario, Gonzalez admits,
but "that buys you several more months."
2. Save ahead of time
It should go without saying, but financing debt after the
fact is a lot more costly than saving up ahead of time. Yet,
given the number of people who go into debt to travel, the
message does not seem to be getting through.
Tanner Callais, 32, makes sure he has the money in the bank
before he sets sail. Callais and his wife, who run the cruise
web site Cruzely.com, put money away each month in a separate
savings account and do not plan trips until they have enough
saved up.
"Once I set it aside, it's set in stone," Callais says.
"Then I spend it, enjoy it, and it's on to think about the next
one."
Von Tobel adds this pro tip: Automatically transfer out the
excess in your checking account each month instead of
"accidentally" saving by just leaving it in your main account.
3. Spend less on your trip
Summer is a high-priced season, so you might want to
consider shifting your schedule to an off-season to get
discounts.
This is what Callais and his wife do for now, although
school schedules loom since they have a one-year-old child.
When they go on a cruise, Callais also chooses the least
luxurious accommodations, operating under the theory the room
does not matter since most of the time is spent outside of it.
He also chooses smaller ports like Galveston, Texas, with the
big advantage going to departure points within driving distance.
4. Pay off debt smartly
If you incur debt, try to get rid of it as quickly as
possible. Pay all the minimums at all times and then pay down
the most expensive debt first, von Tobel advises.
Make a second payment in the middle of the month when you
get a paycheck because credit card interest compounds daily and
not monthly, von Tobel says.
"It may only save you $10 or $15, but the point is that is
extra money back in your pocket," she adds.
