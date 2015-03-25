(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, March 25 If you ever find yourself at
a fan convention for the popular HBO series "Game of Thrones,"
look at the person next to you.
He or she just might control billions.
With nearly 20 million total viewers for the series, whose
fifth season debuts on April 12, and 25 million copies in print
of the George R.R. Martin books, the "Game of Thrones" franchise
does not just appeal to comic-book geeks.
Powerful money managers get drawn in too, like Gavin Baker,
head of Fidelity's $13 billion OTC Portfolio fund. Since Baker
is conquering 98 percent of his peers over the last five years,
investors should be curious about the financial lessons he and
others are drawing from "Game of Thrones."
Here are a few of the key takeaways, other than the ultimate
lesson of the bloody series: valar morghulis ("All men must
die").
Lesson One: Listen for weak signals
"Be open to evidence that suggests that your view of the
world is wrong," advises Baker. In the seven kingdoms of
Westeros, the powers-that-be tend to dismiss the dangers
gathering around them, such as the mysterious and vicious White
Walkers to the north, and the fire-breathing dragons that are
growing across the seas.
In the next book - which Martin is toiling on right now -
one can only assume that these adversaries will come back to
haunt those in power.
Lesson Two: Make dispassionate decisions
As behavioral economists always tell us, mixing emotion and
investing is a bad idea.
So it is in Westeros. When the Stark family goes to war with
the Lannisters, Robb Stark falls in love and breaks his previous
engagement to the daughter of a powerful ally. "Meanwhile, his
rival, Tywin Lannister, makes very few emotional decisions,"
says Baker.
Guess who comes out ahead?
Stark falls after being stabbed in the heart.
"He makes an emotional decision; that is the reason he
dies," Baker says.
Lesson Three: Leverage what you have
Near the beginning of the series, Daenerys Targaryen - the
so-called Mother of Dragons - has "no money at all," says
Michael Anderson, a financial planner with True North Advisors
in Dallas. She is widowed and wandering foreign deserts.
What she does have, though, is a fast-growing trio of
dragons, the likes of which have not been seen in the kingdom
for many years. She also boasts a powerful family name, being
descended from a line of previous rulers.
As a result she "leverages those assets into huge gains,"
says Anderson. Specifically, a fierce army that takes over
several cities and threatens to return and take over Westeros
itself.
Lesson Four: Too much debt is a killer
You might think that power in Westeros resides with the
crown, and its gilded capital of King's Landing. Or perhaps with
the Lannister family, thanks to their land holdings and famous
taste for gold (Hence the popular saying, "rich as a
Lannister.")
But according to some experts, real power lies somewhere
else entirely: with the Iron Bank of Braavos, in a city across
the seas.
"It is absolutely the power behind the throne," says Lisa
Woolfork, an associate professor at the University of Virginia
who teaches a course on "Game of Thrones."
"Its bankers are not sentimental, and just want to back who
is going to win.
"When you are in deep debt to the Iron Bank, it can weaken
your hold on the throne. And when you can't get any more loans
from them, that becomes a problem."
Lesson Five: Hard assets matter
Being a favorite of the Iron Bank of Braavos is one path to
wealth. Another path: real estate.
To wit, the Tyrell family controls much of southern
Westeros, and their land is essentially the breadbasket for the
seven kingdoms. They, in turn, help prop up the Lannister
regime, even funding a wedding between the two families.
"Real estate is a key to real power," says Woolfork. "It's
the basis for most wealth, and converts into military power."
Indeed, without land in the world of "Game of Thrones," you
are of little consequence.
"Everyone thinks 'Game of Thrones' is about revenge, but
it's really about property," says Anderson. "You don't win
anything without gaining ground, and controlling it."
(Editing by Beth Pinsker and Jonathan Oatis)