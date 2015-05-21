(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK May 21 When Scott Oeth was thinking
about proposing to his girlfriend, Linda Hardin, he knew the
stats. The average wedding costs in 2014, according to popular
website TheKnot.com, were a whopping $31,213.
That's when the Minneapolis financial planner thought, No
way.
Lucky for him, his bride-to-be was thinking exactly the same
thing. So last year the couple arranged for a courthouse
wedding, a celebratory dinner at their favorite steak house,
covered as a gift by his new in-laws, and a backyard BBQ
reception later in the summer for 100 guests.
Total cost: A paltry $1,250.
Oeth, 43, says he wouldn't change a thing. "It was all
wonderful, and we had such a great time," he says. "I don't
think that most people who spend tens of thousands on
traditional weddings could say the same."
More newlyweds seem to be thinking like Scott Oeth and Linda
Hardin. Courthouse and city hall ceremonies now account for
between 3 and 4 percent of marriages, up from 2-3 percent a
couple of years ago, according to industry resource The Wedding
Report.
Financially speaking, toned-down weddings make a ton of
sense. After all, think of all the other places newlyweds could
spend that money to get their marriage started on the right
financial foot, Oeth says.
Fully funding IRAs for both spouses. Paying off
high-interest credit cards. Getting rid of student debt.
Starting a 529 college-savings plan for young children. Saving
up for a down payment on a first home.
"Expensive weddings are like a subprime mortgage crisis of
the heart," says Laurie Essig, associate professor at Vermont's
Middlebury College and "Love, Inc." columnist for the magazine
Psychology Today.
Noting that most young people have student loans, Essig
says, "It just doesn't make financial sense to be taking out
even more debt to have a lavish wedding."
Those typical expenses, according to TheKnot.com
(www.theknot.com), include $14,006 for venue rental, $2,556 for
the photographer, $3,587 for the band, and $555 for the cake.
In many urban centers, costs can be much higher than those
national averages. In Manhattan, for instance, the typical
wedding bill comes to a wallet-punishing $76,328.
Of course, it is no mystery why people are so willing to pay
through the nose for their Big Day. Marriage is seen as a
once-in-a-lifetime moment that couples want to memorialize with
one spectacular day.
FORGOING EXTRAVAGANCE
When you think of financial alternatives to a fancy wedding,
it is hard not to see the logic of forgoing the extravagance.
"Of course, it doesn't make sense to spend all that money,"
says Essig. "But marriage is a magic ritual, and magic will
always outweigh more pragmatic stuff, like going down to city
hall and filling out forms."
Many spouses-to-be are afraid to bring up the idea of
shaving wedding costs, for fear of appearing like a cheapskate,
hurting their partner's feelings, or angering in-laws at a
highly emotional moment.
Get over that reticence and have a money conversation,
experts say.
The so-called wedding-industrial complex may not like it,
but there is no law against buying a used dress from a thrift
store, or getting a vintage ring, or having the ceremony in a
park instead of a grand ballroom, Essig suggests.
Even if your wedding is a quick and simple affair, always
check local regulations beforehand, advises Christen Moynihan,
editorial manager of the website The Broke-Ass Bride
(www.thebrokeassbride.com). There might be waiting periods after
acquiring a marriage license, or specific ID requirements for
getting all the necessary approvals, and you do not want to be
caught off-guard.
A ceremony in front of a justice of the peace might only run
a couple of hundred bucks. "There was a time when low-cost
weddings and courthouse 'I Dos' were scandalized, but in recent
years there has been much higher acceptance for weddings to take
place in whatever way the couple envisions," Moynihan says.
Scott Oeth and Linda Hardin redirected some of their wedding
savings toward a fabulous honeymoon on Kauai. Since they are
cost-conscious, they bought a travel package through Costco and
got free first-class flight upgrades because of Scott's Delta
Medallion status.
Total cost for the fairytale honeymoon? Around $3,000.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Leslie Adler)