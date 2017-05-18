By Beth Pinsker
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 18 George Gagliardi knows the old
adage about the shoemaker with barefoot kids: The financial
adviser has two adult sons bunking at home.
Gagliardi's biggest challenge? Imparting financial advice to
his own offspring.
"I get 'Grumble. Grumble. Stop telling me what to do," said
Gagliardi, who founded Coromandel Wealth Management in
Lexington, Massachusetts.
As another crop of college graduates heads into the real
world, Reuters asked financial advisers with "boomerang kids"
-adults who have returned home to their parents - to share
advice on launching them to success and independence.
* Ease them in
Gagliardi is taking a gradual approach.
"You try to infuse a little knowledge and then let them make
the small mistakes, and hopefully they learn from them," he
said.
His older son, now 26, has lived at home after college to
save money while he works full-time. That son is about to move
out, while his younger brother, almost 22, is about to come home
after graduating from college.
"If kids are moving home, there should be a cost to it,"
Gagliardi said. "You can’t just coast along."
He charges his older son a nominal rent of $350. He also
made him map out three- and five-year life plans.
* Get them ready to jump
Thomas Yorke's older daughter lived at home for about six
months in Red Bank, New Jersey, after she graduated from
college. Yorke's main advice was for her to make sure she chose
her roommates wisely, since she was likely to be in cramped
quarters.
"If you are going to be cramming into a small space, you
better do it with good friends and not someone you recently
met," said Yorke, of Oceanic Capital Management.
The daughter saved about $10,000 before moving in with
people she knew in New York.
She is now mostly independent, except for lingering on the
family cellphone plan ($50 a month). Yorke plans to cut her off
from the plan soon or have her contribute.
A second daughter is about to graduate from college, and a
third just started. Yorke hopes they are learning from their
older sister.
"It’s really important to get the first one right," Yorke
said. "The others fall into place."
* Have patience
David Haas was worried because his son was staying out late
and not getting up in the morning.
"We were concerned that he was scared about the next step,"
says Haas, of Cereus Financial in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.
Haas and his wife decided to wait it out. At the six-month
mark, their son got a job in another city and drove off, happily
independent ever since.
Haas' younger daughter, 22, graduated from college a year
ago and has been living at home ever since. She pays for her
commute, her clothes and her entertainment. Haas picks up the
car insurance, about $900 annually.
"I know that she wants to be independent, and she’s also
very good with money and frugal," Haas said. "So I trust that
she’s going to make good decisions when she has to make them."
* Set a deadline to cut off support
Brett Anderson, a financial adviser for St. Croix Advisors
in Hudson, Wisconsin, wanted his older son to move home after
getting his master's degree, mostly to save money.
"But there was no way I was going to leave him on the
payroll," Anderson said. "I have clients paying for two or three
kids beyond college, and it starts to add up."
While Anderson paid $50 a month for his son's medical
insurance, he offered a bike instead of a car.
"You have to draw the line," Anderson says, noting that his
wife was equally influential in the decision-making process.
After some career coaching, the son headed to Texas for a
job after six months, and now, at 26, is fully independent.
Next up is an 18-year-old daughter who will graduate from
high school in June. Anderson thinks she will be a much more
difficult case.
"We’ll have the same conversations with her," he said.
"We’ll have to help her understand money better."
