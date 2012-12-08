(Adds business group comment)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Dec 7 A key member of the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission now says he is open to
further reform of the money market fund industry, but it is
unclear if his support will be enough to get a divided SEC to
agree on new rules.
SEC Commissioner Luis Aguilar, a Democrat on the five-member
panel, told Reuters on Friday that he is more inclined to
support a proposal now that agency economists have produced a
study on the effectiveness of prior reforms.
It found that while the 2010 reforms helped bolster the
industry, they would not have been enough to prevent a run on
the Reserve Primary Fund in 2008 during the financial crisis.
Aguilar said SEC staff were working on an early-stage draft
of a new proposal.
"The huge benefit of having the study and the comments we
receive on the study is that it will put me, and I suspect my
colleagues, in a much better position to allow us to vote on a
proposal," Aguilar told Reuters.
"It's important information that was lacking in the earlier
draft."
Alice Joe, executive director of the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce's Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness, said the
study was a good step toward figuring out what, if any,
additional reforms should be made.
"It is a welcomed sign that the money market fund debate
will be taken up again at the SEC, where it belongs," Joe said.
However, the path forward could be complicated by the
departure of SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro next week, which will
leave the agency split between two Republican commissioners and
two Democratic commissioners.
For more than a year, Schapiro has been highlighting the
need for a new round of reforms for the $2.6 trillion money
market fund industry.
But Aguilar, along with Republican Commissioners Daniel
Gallagher and Troy Paredes, remained wary about the need for new
reforms and said they wanted the agency to study the impacts of
2010 rules before proceeding with another round of regulations.
The economic study was requested by the three and released
on Wednesday.
John Nester, an SEC spokesman, said on Friday that the
agency's staff has been conducting extensive analysis for a long
time and sharing insights with commissioners.
"There is no specific staff recommendation at this time,"
Nester added.
Although the SEC adopted a series of money market fund
reforms in 2010, Schapiro has argued those are not enough to
prevent a repeat of the events in the 2008 financial crisis.
During the crisis, heavy exposure to collapsed investment
bank Lehman Brothers caused the net asset value (NAV) of the
Reserve Primary Fund, a large money market fund, to fall below
$1 per share, or "break the buck" in industry parlance.
Schapiro circulated a draft plan earlier this year with
several options to bolster the industry. One option called for
capital buffers coupled with redemption hold-backs.
Another suggested moving from a stable $1 per share net
asset value to a floating NAV, so that investors would not get
spooked by the prospect of funds breaking the buck.
The money fund industry and corporate treasurers, however
staunchly opposed those proposals, saying they could severely
reduce investor interest in the products, which are generally
considered safe investments.
After the three commissioners declined to vote for
Schapiro's proposal in August, the U.S. Financial Stability
Oversight Council decided to take up the issue in an effort to
pressure the SEC to come to a consensus on new reforms.
Last month, the FSOC rolled out a framework of new rules
that largely mirror the plan championed by Schapiro.
It is collecting comments on the draft, which discusses the
various regulatory approaches.
If the SEC refuses to act, then the FSOC could formally
present its recommendations, which would force the SEC to agree
to them, or reject them in writing within 90 days.
On Friday, Nester said that throughout the process Schapiro
has "never wavered from her belief that a floating NAV is the
most principled reform approach."
He added that Schapiro is "pleased that she was able to keep
this issue alive and that there is continued forward progress."
Aguilar told Reuters he could potentially vote for a
proposal containing either of the two options suggested by
Schapiro, so long as they were substantiated by the findings in
the study.
Although Aguilar said he's more open to a potential proposal
now, it is still unclear if either of the SEC's two Republicans
would be willing to support a proposal. Efforts to reach them
and their staff were not immediately successful.
In order to advance next year, it would need support from at
least one of the Republican commissioners.
Elisse Walter, a Democratic commissioner who will take over
as chairman when Schapiro departs, has not publicly declared her
stance on the issue but has closely supported Schapiro on other
matters.
Gallagher has previously said he would be open to a floating
NAV if it were coupled with rules allowing fund boards to impose
liquidity "gates" on redemptions.
Neither he nor Paredes have publicly commented since the
study was made public.
Nevertheless, Aguilar said he is optimistic the agency can
make progress on the issue in early 2013.
