* Funds reduce euro zone debt after two months of increases
* Funds pare overall global bank exposure in March
* JPMorgan cites quarter-end withdrawals, Moody's review
* Some big funds bought euro zone bank CPs/CDs in March
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. prime money funds
lowered their holdings of euro zone bank securities in March
after two months of increases, primarily due to quarter-end
withdrawals, J.P. Morgan analysts said in a report released late
Wednesday.
These ultra short-term investments, which are seen as
alternatives to bank accounts, reduced their euro zone bank
holdings by $20 billion in March to $191 billion.
U.S. prime money funds invest in on non-U.S. government
debt, as well as very short-term instruments as repurchase
agreements (repos) and short-dated corporate debt. By contrast,
government-only money funds invest only in U.S. Treasuries and
agency securities.
Despite a modest increase in euro zone securities in the
early months of 2012, prime money funds are holding far fewer of
them than a year ago.
In March 2011, they held nearly $800 billion of euro zone
bank debt, which was equivalent to half of their total assets.
At the end of March this year, their euro zone holdings were
$191 billion or 13.6 percent of their combined assets, according
to J.P. Morgan.
In January and February, the prime money funds raised their
holdings in euro zone bank securities by a total of $57 billion
on improved sentiment after the European Central Bank injected
more than 1 trillion euros in cheap loans into the banking
system and a bailout for Greece so it could avert a chaotic
default.
The drop in euro zone bank holdings in March was part of a
larger $67 billion decrease in global bank exposure among prime
money funds.
Overall, prime money funds saw $49 billion in outflows in
March to $1.409 trillion, as they sold repos, time deposits and
other most liquid assets in their portfolios in anticipation of
quarter-end redemption from institutional investors and
corporate treasurers, according to J.P. Morgan analysts.
"Because most repo and time deposits held by (prime) money
funds are overnight in maturity, large seasonal outflows are
often met with cash from these liquid investments," they wrote
in their monthly report on money fund holdings.
While much of the month's decline in fund assets stemmed
from quarter-end activity, some of it could be attributed to
nagging worries whether Spain, Italy or another heavily indebted
euro zone nation might require a financial rescue, they said.
There is also growing nervousness about the upcoming
decision from Moody's Investors Service on whether it may
downgrade a number of global banks and financial institutions.
If Moody's were to downgrade these companies' short-term
credit ratings, some money funds that hold their debt could be
forced to sell it, analysts said.
Worries about the Moody's rating decisions, which are
expected to be handed down in the first half of May, might have
accelerated the flight from money funds since the start of the
second quarter.
Overall money fund assets fell for a sixth straight week to
$2.564 trillion in the week ended April 10, which was a fresh
eight-month low, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.
RISK APPETITE FOR EUROZONE
As the end of the first quarter approached, prime funds
switched some $18 billion from riskier bank holdings into U.S.
Treasuries, according to J.P. Morgan analysts.
There was evidence some large funds raised their stakes in
the commercial paper and certificates of deposit issued by
French, German and Dutch banks in March, they said.
Their combined holdings in these unsecured debt from euro
zone banks were $107 billion in March, up $14 billion from
February. But they were down $223 billion from May 2011 which
marked the flare-up of the euro zone debt crisis last year.
The analysts added these big funds stuck to buying euro zone
bank CPs and CDs with short maturities. The average final
maturities on the unsecured debt they bought from French banks
are a little more than two weeks, and those they bought from
German and Dutch banks are about two months.