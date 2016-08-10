BOSTON Aug 10 A measure of securities turnover
in U.S. prime money market funds sank to a level not seen in at
least 25 years, a tracking firm said on Wednesday, as clients
yank out cash and managers prepare for new regulations coming in
October.
The so-called "weighted average maturity" of securities held
in prime funds aimed at institutional investors stood at 16 days
as of Aug. 9, said iMoneyNet, the lowest since at least 1991.
The figure was 17 days in the prior week and 34 days as recently
as March.
The drop reflects portfolio managers making their funds more
liquid to cope with customer outflows ahead of new regulations
from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
"They're holding more and more overnight securities to cover
redemptions to make sure they're not having any problems," said
Mike Krasner, iMoneyNet managing editor.
The latest SEC rules aim to make the prime funds safer after
the category ran into trouble during the financial crisis, such
as by allowing them to let their net asset values vary from the
traditional $1 per share.
A side effect has been to drive assets into government money
funds that face fewer changes. Prime institutional money funds
held $638.6 billion as of Aug. 9, iMoneyNet said, down 31
percent from the start of the year, while government
institutional funds held $1.14 trillion at Aug 9, up 30 percent
over the same period, the firm said.
Dave Fishman, who oversees Goldman Sachs Group money
funds, said big clients will keep shifting assets to avoid the
floating valuations or new powers prime funds will have to
restrict withdrawals in times of stress.
"I think there is still a lot more money to be moved," he
said.
Tracy Hopkins, chief operating officer of cash investment
strategies for the Dreyfus unit of BNY Mellon Corp, said
she had expected large customers to have moved more money by
now. But some have remained in prime funds because they continue
to pay a higher yield than government funds.
The yield spread stood at 13 basis points as of Aug. 9,
iMoneyNet said, down from 17 basis points in May. Some had
forecast the spread to widen further but even the current figure
is enough to keep some clients in prime funds, at least for now.
"Interest rates are so low that any incremental yield is a
welcome thing for investors," Hopkins said.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Grant McCool)