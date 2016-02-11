Feb 11 MoneyGram International Inc will
pay $13 million to settle an investigation by U.S. states that
focused on complaints from consumers who said that scam artists
duped them into wiring funds to them through the money transfer
service.
The settlement with attorneys general in 49 states and
Washington, D.C., will provide for the return of funds to some
MoneyGram consumers and also require the Dallas-based company to
improve fraud detection measures, according to statements from
attorneys general in Iowa and Idaho on Thursday.
A MoneyGram spokesperson could not be immediately reached
for comment.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)