* Q4 EPS $0.04 vs $1.86 loss/shr last year
* Q4 rev up 6 pct
Feb 3 Payment services company MoneyGram
International Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit helped
by a growth in fee-based revenue.
For the quarter, the company posted net income available to
stockholders of $3.1 million, or 4 cents per share, compared
with a loss of $19.4 million, or $1.86 per share, a year ago.
The company's revenue rose 6 percent to $321.8 million in
the quarter, while total fee and other revenue increased 7
percent to $318.8 million.
In November, Moneygram had authorized for a one-for-eight
reverse stock split, decreasing the number of shares of common
stock.
Shares of the company closed at $19.05 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Thursday.