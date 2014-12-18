NEW YORK Dec 18 U.S. authorities said on
Thursday they had sued a former chief compliance officer of
money-transfer firm MoneyGram International, seeking to
collect a $1 million civil penalty from him for failing to stop
fraudulent telemarketers from using the firm's services.
The U.S. Departments of Justice and the Treasury said in a
statement that under Thomas Haider, who left MoneyGram in 2008,
the firm failed to put in place an effective anti-money
laundering program and failed to file timely suspicious activity
reports with law enforcement.
The government's lawsuit also seeks to bar Haider from
participating directly or indirectly in the affairs of any
financial institution in the United States, according to the
statement.
(Reporting by David Ingram and Nate Raymond)