NEW YORK/ST. LOUIS Dec 18 U.S. authorities sued
MoneyGram International Inc's former chief compliance
officer on Thursday, seeking a $1 million civil penalty and to
hold him personally responsible for failing to stop fraudulent
telemarketers from using the money-transfer firm's services.
The lawsuit against Thomas Haider was filed in U.S. District
Court in Manhattan and appeared to be the first time the federal
government has sued an individual executive for compliance
failures related to money laundering. The lawsuit was
unprecedented, said one of Haider's attorneys, Ian Comisky.
The U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Treasury said in a
statement that under Haider, MoneyGram failed to put in place an
effective anti-money laundering program and failed to file
timely suspicious activity reports with law enforcement. Haider
left MoneyGram in 2008.
The failures were violations of the Bank Secrecy Act, a 1970
U.S. law that requires financial firms to try to prevent money
laundering, the statement said.
Haider believes the allegations are unfounded, his lawyers
said, adding that the lawsuit would have a chilling effect on
compliance officers at U.S. financial institutions.
"While the current government mantra is for heightened
individual responsibility, this is the wrong case to try to
establish this principle," Comisky said in a statement.
Jennifer Shasky Calvery, director of the Treasury's
Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, said Haider's failures
were an affront to the compliance profession. "His inaction led
to personal savings lost and dreams ruined for thousands of
victims," she said in a statement.
In addition to seeking the $1 million penalty, the lawsuit
seeks to bar Haider from participating directly or indirectly in
the affairs of any financial institution in the United States,
according to the statement.
MoneyGram spokeswoman Michelle Buckalew said in a statement
that since Haider left the company, its management,
organizational structure and programs have changed
significantly. She said the company would not comment on ongoing
litigation.
MoneyGram, which is based in Dallas, agreed in 2012 to
forfeit $100 million to the U.S. government for its failures to
prevent money laundering.
