Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, an
affiliate of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
, is nearing a deal to buy U.S. money-transfer company
MoneyGram International Inc, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Financial details were not immediately available, the
Journal said. (on.wsj.com/2jzKUQs)
Dallas-based MoneyGram's shares were up about 26 percent at
$15 in premarket trading.
As of Wednesday's close, the company had a market value of
about $630 million, according to Reuters data.
MoneyGram has a global network of about 350,000 locations
around the world where money transfers are sent and received.
Ant Financial, whose anchor business is Alipay, China's
largest online payments service, was spun off from Alibaba in
2011.
The Chinese company has said it plans an initial public
offering this year, although a timetable or location for its
listing have not been determined. (reut.rs/2dbbviE)
Ant Financial and MoneyGram did not immediately respond to
requests for comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto and Ted Kerr)