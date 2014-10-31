* Third qtr adj earnings 22 cents/shr vs est 34 cents
* Total revenue falls 6.5 pct to $358 million
* Withdraws full-year revenue, core earnings forecast
* Shares fall 30 pct to a five-year low
(Adds shares, details)
Oct 31 MoneyGram International Inc, the
world's second-largest money transfer company, cut prices for
transfers within the United States as it loses business to
Wal-Mart Stores Inc's new rival service.
MoneyGram's shares fell as much as 30 percent to a five-year
low of $8.81 in morning trading on Friday after the company also
withdrew its full-year revenue and core earnings forecast.
Wal-Mart was MoneyGram's largest agent in the United States
until the world's largest retailer launched its own money
transfer service in April.
"MoneyGram's revenue growth was impacted by U.S.-to-U.S.
white label competition," MoneyGram Chief Executive Pamela
Patsley said in a statement on Friday.
The company reported a 57 percent fall in domestic
transactions originated at Wal-Mart in the third quarter ended
Sept. 30.
Total transaction within the United States accounted for 23
percent of MoneyGram's overall transfers in the previous
quarter.
The company posted a loss of $3 million, or 5 cents per
share, in the third quarter, compared with a profit of $22.5
million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company's profit of 22 cents per
share fell short of the average analyst estimate of 34 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue fell 6.5 percent to $358 million.
The company withdrew its full-year revenue growth forecast
of 1-3 percent and a growth forecast of 0-2 percent in adjusted
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.
MoneyGram had slashed its forecast in April when Wal-Mart
announced plans to start a rival money transfer service.
MoneyGram's larger rival, Western Union, reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as lower
prices drew more customers, particularly to its digital money
transfer business.
Up to Thursday's close, MoneyGram shares had dropped 39
percent since the start of the year. They had hit an all-time
low of $6.40 in November 2008 and had traded as high as $296 in
May 2006.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)