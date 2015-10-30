Oct 30 Money transfer company MoneyGram International Inc said Lawrence Angelilli would replace Alexander Holmes as chief financial officer, effective Jan. 1.

Holmes will be taking over the role of MoneyGram's chief executive from Pamela Patsley next year, the company has said in July.

Angelilli has spent more than 30 years in the financial services industry. He joined MoneyGram as treasurer in 2011. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)