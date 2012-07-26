July 26 Payment services company MoneyGram International Inc posted a quarterly loss on legal expenses and restructuring costs.

The company posted a second quarter net loss available to stock holders of $25.1 million, or 35 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $438.3 million, or $10.97 cents per share, last year.

Total revenue rose more than 6 percent to $330 million. Money transfer transaction volume increased 13 percent in the quarter.

The company's shares closed at $15.83 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.